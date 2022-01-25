Warriors Podcast: Seth Cooper

Tim Roye chats with the head coach of the Santa Cruz Warriors, Seth Cooper! They discuss Cooper helping the Warriors' rookies Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody as they develop, Klay Thompson's time in Santa Cruz this season, the G League's role in the NBA and more.

Cooper talks about the challenges of the season due to COVID and the NBA opportunities some of his players have gotten this season, including Quinndary Weatherspoon signing a two-way contract with the Warriors. Cooper also discusses how Santa Cruz supplements the Warriors, whether it is with rehab assignments like Klay Thompson, or for development purposes with younger players. (2:05 - 5:31)

Cooper speaks about how fulfilling it is to see guys get their first chance in the NBA. He also dives into the development process for players and explains that “one guy’s path and one guy’s time and situation isn’t another.” (6:05 - 10:14)

Cooper discusses Klay Thompson’s stint in Santa Cruz, having him get used to doing something everyday in a team setting. He also talks about the ceiling, or lack of a ceiling there is for the potential of Jonathan Kuminga. Cooper praises Moses Moody’s approach and how he has continued to get better this season. (10:23 - 17:25)

Cooper talks about going from Edgewood College to becoming a video coordinator with the Los Angeles Clippers. Cooper talks about getting his “Masters Degree in Basketball” during his four years with the Clippers, learning a lot from Mike Dunleavy Sr. He also talks about his time with Indiana University, the Maine Red Claws and University of Illinois at Chicago, learning at each stop to help him become the coach he is today. (17:30 - 24:04)

Listen to the full podcast below: