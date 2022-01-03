Warriors Sign Quinndary Weatherspoon to Two-Way Contract

The Golden State Warriors have signed guard Quinndary Weatherspoon (Quin-DAIRY Weh-ther-SPOON) to a two-way contract, the team announced today.

Weatherspoon signed a 10-day contract with the Warriors on December 23, via the NBA’s Hardship Exception, appearing in one game for Golden State. He scored six points to go along with one rebound, one steal and one block in 14 minutes during the Warriors 116-107 victory at Phoenix on Christmas Day.

The guard played in nine games (five starts) for the Santa Cruz Warriors earlier this season, averaging 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.22 steals in 27.4 minutes per contest.