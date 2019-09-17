Curry’s Love of Golf on Display at Lake Merced with Charity Tournament

From his annual trip to the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe to his recent donation to fund Howard University’s golf program, Stephen Curry’s love of golf has been well documented. That admiration for his hobby was put on display once again on Monday when the Dubs’ guard hosted his first ever golf tournament: the Stephen Curry Charity Classic.

Proceeds stemming from Monday’s event benefited children in the Bay Area through the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, launched earlier this year by Curry and his wife Ayesha, and PGA REACH.

On the tournament’s Crowdrise donation page, Curry penned a note to the community, asking for their help to “grow the game of golf, and get more talented, diverse athletes in the game.”

“I became involved with PGA REACH last year when they asked me to become an Official Ambassador for the foundation’s youth pillar program, PGA Jr. League,” he said. “PGA Jr. League brings boys and girls together for fun, team golf experiences, all with expert coaching from PGA and LPGA Professionals. Through scholarship opportunities, PGA REACH ensures each and every kid has access to PGA Jr. League and the opportunity to learn and play a lifetime sport,” Curry continued.

The event brought out a host of celebrities and notable names. Whether you are a golf or basketball fan, there were some familiar faces at the event, including former Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala.

The added perk for golf enthusiasts: the event was held at TPC Harding Park, home to next year’s PGA Championship. Attendees watched as Curry, Iguodala, and nine-time PGA Tour-winner Brandt Snedeker played the fairways adjacent to Lake Merced and got a taste of what next year’s tournament may be like.

Having such a fun day for a great cause. The inaugural @StephenCurry30 Charity Classic presented by @Workday is benefiting Steph’s charity helping youth in the Bay Area as well as @PGAREACH to grow the game. doesn’t hurt to scope out next year’s PGA Championship venue too pic.twitter.com/iqnqIRCgy8 — Amanda Balionis (@Amanda_Balionis) September 16, 2019

In addition to a round of golf, the tournament included a drive, chip, and putt challenge. The entire competition was streamed online for fans to watch. It did not take long before Iguodala got to demonstrate his short game with a long-distance putt: check it out at the 6-minute and 40-second mark.

Watch @StephenCurry30 and his friends compete in a drive, chip and putt challenge to impact lives through golf in the Bay Area and beyond. #eatlearnplay https://t.co/QbXNoStDE0 — Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation (@eatlearnplay) September 16, 2019

The event was a fun day for all. As Snedeker said, “Any time you see a community like this come together — Steph being the awesome superstar that he is, using golf as a venue to be able to raise money to help the local community out — is a great thing to be a part of.”