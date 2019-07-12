Curry Tees-Off in Lake Tahoe

Just one month into the offseason and Stephen Curry has already traveled the globe. But this weekend, he's taking a trip closer to home as he participates in the 30th annual American Century Championship, one of the premiere celebrity pro-am tournaments in golf.

This will be Curry’s seventh appearance in the tournament, and he has certainly held his own in the past with two fourth place finishes in previous years.

The weekend’s events feature an extensive list of current and former pro athletes; including 16 Hall of Famers and 22 active players, ten of whom are All-Pro or All-Stars. Over the weekend, Curry will also be reunited with former teammate and fellow golf aficionado Andre Iguodala, who will also be participating in the tournament.

A natural competitor, Curry has kept things interesting year over year by taking a dip in the lake after losing a bet to his father, a shooting competition with Ray Allen and a deep-route football run to a dunk from Justin Timberlake. Seeing that the three-time champ tends to have some fun at this event every summer, many are eager to see what he will come up with at this year’s tournament.

“I want that trophy, for sure,” Curry said as he prepares for the first round of the American Century Championship on Friday morning at the Edgewood Tahoe golf course in South Lake Tahoe, during which he will be paired with Justin Timberlake and former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.