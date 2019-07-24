Stephen and Ayesha Curry Launch Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation

Last week, Stephen and Ayesha Curry launched their newest initiative, the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, with a celebration at Lake Merritt in Oakland with a day filled with activities for children.

The foundation will work to end childhood hunger, ensure students have access to a quality education, and provide safe places for all children to play and be active, and it tipped off with a fun-filled event that included healthy snacking stations, lego car creation stations, plenty of games and even some dunking.

"This is something that is really important for us. To take care of our community, take care of our children, and give back to the community that's given so much to us over these last 10 years," Stephen Curry said of their new foundation.

“Those three fundamental things together are really powerful, and they help shape and mold a child for the rest of their lives,” said Ayesha.