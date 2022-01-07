Six Times Klay Thompson Broke The Game of Basketball

As Warriors guard Klay Thompson nears his return to game action for the first time since the 2019 NBA Finals, we review six iconic performances from the Splash Brother's career.

Thompson Explodes For NBA Record 37 Points In A Quarter

The number 37 will always be synonymous with Thompson as the three-time NBA champion set an NBA record with 37 points in a quarter in a 126-101 win over the Sacramento Kings. The scoring binge began over two minutes into the third frame, with the sharposhooter finishing the period with a flawless 13-for-13 from the field including a NBA record nine 3-pointers (9-for-9). Thompson scored 37 of the Warriors’ 41 points in the quarter, finishing with a then career-high 52 points on the night. “I don’t know what to tell you. I just got into a zone and it was the best zone I’ve ever been in,” Thompson shared on the legendary performance. With the feat, Thompson continues to hold the record for the most points scored in a quarter in Warriors franchise history. Dubs Head Coach Steve Kerr shared in the wonderment stating, “As many spectacular things as Michael (Jordan) did, which he did nightly, I never saw him do that."

37 Points. 1 Quarter.



On this date in 2015, @KlayThompson made NBA history pic.twitter.com/vmCu3K8rpS — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 23, 2021

No. 11 Drains Playoff-Record 11 Three-Pointers

In Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, Thompson splashed a playoff-record 11 3-pointers to earn a 108-101 comeback victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder and force a decisive Game 7 matchup. Thompson opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Warriors an edge and carried that momentum into the fourth quarter, where he sank five 3-pointers and recorded 19 points in the frame. The three-point barrage lead Thompson to 41 points on the night, finishing 14-for-31 from the field and 11-for-18 from beyond the arc.

Thompson, Game 6



Five years ago today, @KlayThompson put on one of the most memorable shooting displays in @NBA postseason history pic.twitter.com/EU4ZO5QFhg — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 28, 2021

Thompson Erupts For Career-High 60 points In 29 Minutes

Thompson had Dub Nation roaring after he erupted for a career-high 60 points in 29 minutes of play to earn a 142-106 win over the Indiana Pacers. The sharpshooter finished 21-for-33 from the field and 8-for-14 from 3-point range, and did not enter the game in the fourth quarter. On the way to his career-high night, the guard touched the ball only 52 times for a total of 88.4 seconds, taking only 11 dribbles. Thompson registered the first 60-point game for the franchise since Rick Barry (64 points) in 1974. With the incredible output, Thompson became the first player in the shot-clock era to score 60 points in fewer than 30 minutes played and the fourth player in franchise history to score at least 60 points in a game joining Wilt Chamberlain, Rick Barry and Joe Fulks.

Klay Thompson dropped 60 points In 29 minutes



RT to vote for #PerformanceOfTheYear at the #NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/z48rnMyoXQ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 10, 2017

The Night ‘Headband Klay’ Was Born

One of Thompson’s most iconic performances came when the five-time All-Star set an NBA record by knocking down 14 3-pointers in a 149-124 win over the Chicago Bulls. Draining shots early and often, the guard splashed 10 3-pointers and scored 36 points in just the first half. In a total of 27 minutes of play on the night, Thompson finished with 52 points and shot 18-for-29 from the field and 14-for-24 from beyond the arc. "I just knew I was due for a big night" Thompson said of the splashfest. “It's one of the best feelings in basketball when you touch the ball and feel like it's going in every time." With his 14th splash, Thompson eclipsed fellow Splash Brother Stephen Curry for the NBA record for the most made 3-pointers in a single game.

Players with 14 threes in a game



1. Klay Thompson



That’s it. That’s the list. pic.twitter.com/xgFVbPLzjH — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 22, 2020

Catch and Shoot Klay Posts 43 Points On Four Dribbles

Thompson proved, once again, he’s a master at moving without the ball after hardly putting the ball on the floor, using four dribbles to post 43 points in a 122-95 win over the New York Knicks. Thompson started the night strong, posting 12 points in the opening frame and finishing the contest shooting 18-of-29 from the field and 7-of-16 from deep.

Two years ago today, Klay Thompson dropped 43 Points



..... ON 4 DRIBBLES pic.twitter.com/9RdKIeYAjg — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 8, 2021

Thompson Ties NBA Record 10 Straight Splashes

Thompson matched a NBA record after splashing a perfect 10-for-10 consecutive 3-pointers in a 130-111 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The three-time NBA champion was particularly lethal in the third frame, where he hit seven 3-pointers before missing his 11th and final attempt of the night with 3:55 remaining in the third quarter. “It just happened to be one of those nights, man. It's hard to explain.” Thompson said after his nearly flawless feat, finishing the night with 44 points, going 17-for-20 from the field and 10-of-11 from deep in 27 minutes of play. Thompson was only the second player in NBA history to make 10 consecutive three-pointers without missing and the first to do in a single game.