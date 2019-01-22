Thompson Sets NBA Record In Win Over Lakers

Thompson finishes with 44 points on first 10 made 3-pointers in 130-111 win over Lakers



powered by

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAL Points Points Thompson - 44 Zubac - 18 Durant - 20 Ingram - 17 Curry - 11 Kuzma - 16



Rebounds Rebounds Cousins - 9 McGee - 9 Looney - 8 Ingram / Beasley - 5 Durant / Jerebko - 6 Zubac - 4



Assists Assists Curry - 12 Stephenson - 5 Green - 7 Ingram - 3 Cousins - 5 3 Tied - 2 More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

The Warriors claimed their second victory of weekend in Los Angeles, this time in a 130-111 win over the Lakers. With 3:39 left in the first quarter, Golden State would take a 21-18 lead and never let the Lakers come within more than three points the rest of the game.

Klay Thompson hit his first 10 shots from 3-point range, setting a new NBA record for 3-point shots made to start a game. That also gives Thompson 1,694 3-pointers in his career, passing both LeBron James (1,684) and Steve Nash (1,685) to move into nineteenth on the NBA’s all-time list. In all, the Dubs’ four-time all-star finished with 44 points in 27 minutes.

The Warriors got to work early, eventually taking an early six-point lead in the first four minutes of the game. Los Angeles worked their way back and would stick with the Dubs for the next few minutes in a back-and-forth game. From there, however, Golden State would maintain the lead thanks to Thompson’s hot start (21 points on 3-3 from 3-point range) and take a 10-point lead into halftime.

Thompson continued his masterful shooting through the third quarter, hitting seven treys in a row before missing his first shot with 3:55 left. Kevin Durant scored 10 points of his 20 total for the game in that quarter as well.

By the end, all Warriors players active in tonight’s game scored. Durant’s streak of 20-points in a game was extended to 20 games. Stephen Curry (12 assists) kept his free throw streak alive by going 3-3 from the line, brining his streak to 34 consecutive free throws made.

This was Golden State’s eighth win in a row, as well as their seventh straight win on the road. Thus far, it’s been a strong start in the first two games of the Dubs’ five-game trip. Next up, some Wednesday night hoops against the Washington Wizards.

More notable moments from Monday's win:

Golden State won its eighth-consecutive game, defeating the L.A. Lakers 130-111… The eight-straight wins match a season-high set Oct. 22 - Nov. 5, 2018.



Additionally, the Warriors have won a season-high seven-straight games on the road and 11 of the last 12 away from home… The seven-game road winning streak is the longest in the NBA this season… Golden State is an NBA-best 15-8 on the road this season (.652).



Golden State handed out an NBA-high 41 assists tonight… Golden State is 7-0 when handing out 40-or-more assists dating back to the 2014-15 season.



They have now topped the 30-assist plateau in each of the last four games and eight of the last 10… They are 16-3 this season when recording at least 30 assists.



Golden State scored a season-high 45 points in the third quarter…It’s the third time this season they’ve scored 40-or-more points in the third quarter and 12th time overall.



The Warriors improved to 36-1 when scoring at least 130 points dating back to the 2104-15 season (9-1 this year).



The Warriors have won nine of the last 10 games played on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, including each of the last five… Overall, the Warriors are 18-9 on Martin Luther King Jr. Day (15-7 at home, 3-2 on the road).



Klay Thompson scored a 23 of his game-high 44 points in the third quarter, representing the most points he’s scored in a quarter this year… It was his 2nd 20-plus point quarter of the season and 10th of his career.



Thompson became the first Warriors’ player in the shot clock era (since 1954-55) to score at least 40 points and shoot above 85 percent from the field (17-of-20 FG, 85.0% FG)… The last player to do so was Amare Stoudemire on March 9, 2010 when Phoenix played Utah (44 points on 14-of-16, 87.5% FG).



It was Thompson’s third 40-plus point game of the season and 13th of his career… It was just his second 40-plus point road game (52, at Chicago, 10/29/18)… The Warriors are 13-0 in games in when Klay scores 40-or-more.



It was Thompson’s 5th game with at least 10 three-pointers, which is the second most in NBA history trailing only teammate Stephen Curry (12 times).



Thompson became the first player in NBA history to make his first 10 three-pointers and in the process became the first Warrior to make 10-straight three-pointers at any point in a game… The last player to make 10-straight three’s at any point during a game was Chandler Parsons (HOU vs. MEM, 1/24/14).



Stephen Curry recorded his 2nd double-double of the season with 11 points and 12 assists.



Kevin Durant recorded his 44th 20-point game of the season with 20 points tonight… Durant has scored 20-plus points in 34 of the last 35 games.



Draymond Green appeared in his 500th career regular season game as a Warrior… He is the 19th player in franchise history to appear 500 career regular season games.



Over his last seven games, Green has handed out 67 assists while committing just eight turnovers.

