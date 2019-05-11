(NBAE/Getty Images)

Podcast: Reflecting on a Wild Night in Houston

Posted: May 10, 2019

Down the two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP, the Warriors went in to Houston and picked up their biggest win of the season to date. Boosted by a strong start from Klay Thompson, incredible bench contributions and a closing sequence for the ages from Stephen Curry, the Dubs picked up a series-clinching 118-113 win over the Rockets in Game 6 on Friday night.

Hear what Head Coach Steve Kerr had to say about the win and get a full breakdown from Warriors broadcasters Tim Roye and Jim Barnett.



