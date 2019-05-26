Podcast: Looking Ahead to the NBA Finals
The Dubs are set to play the Toronto Raptors, newly crowned Eastern Conference Champions, in the NBA Finals. Hear postgame reaction from the Raptors' Head Coach Nick Nurse as he takes questions from the media about the resiliency of their team. Also, get full analysis from TNT's Inside the NBA crew and hear what their thoughts are on the upcoming seven game Championship series.
Become eligible to win free tickets for every game! Plus, receive ticket offers, gameday information and more!
NEXT UP: