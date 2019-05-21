Series Preview: 2019 NBA Finals

The Warriors will make their fifth consecutive appearance in the NBA Finals



DUBS RETURN TO THE NBA FINALS

The Warriors have earned another trip to the NBA Finals, and will enter the seven game series with all kinds of momentum on their side. The team has won six playoff games in a row dating back to Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Houston Rockets and, with two wins in Portland, extended its own NBA record winning at least one road game in 22 consecutive playoff series. This marks the team’s fifth appearance in as many years, making the Warriors the first team since the mid 1960's Boston Celtics (1959-1966) to advance to five straight Finals, and the first team to ever win the Western Conference five consecutive times. The 2019 NBA finals begin on May 30th in either Toronto or Milwaukee.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors completed the sweep against the Portland Trail Blazers in an overtime thriller that came down to the final play, as Klay Thompson defended a potential game-winning shot from Damian Lillard. The shot was off the mark and Stephen Curry grabbed the rebound, securing a 119-117 win on Monday that completed a four-game series sweep in the Western Conference Finals. Stephen Curry led the way with a 37-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist triple-double, and Draymond Green added his own 18 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists. They were the first teammates in NBA postseason history to record a triple double in the same game. » Full Game Recap

A LOOK BACK AT THE WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS

The Warriors successfully swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals, winning each of the final three games with second half comebacks of at least 17 points. They fended-off the backcourt duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum with traps and aggressive defense, and survived the career night of Meyers Leonard (25 first-half points, the most in any game in his NBA and college career) in Game 4. Draymond Green — who averaged 16.5 points, 11.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 2.3 steals, and 2.2 blocks throughout the series — finished with back-to-back triple doubles, and Stephen Curry averaged 36.5 points on 42.5 percent from beyond the arc. Head Coach Steve Kerr called the series an “uphill climb all the way,” though, as the team was able to overcome the absence of stars Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins, and Andre Iguodala (missed Game 4 with a lower-leg injury), as well as overcome the early deficits from the Trail Blazers’ hot starts in the final three games.