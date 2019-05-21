NBA Finals Bound

The Dubs closed out the Western Conference Finals with a 119-117 comeback victory in overtime.



It came down to the wire, both in regulation play and in overtime, but the Dubs got it done in Portland on Monday night with a series-clinching 119-117 victory. The win locked in another trip to the NBA Finals for the squad, marking the fifth straight appearance in the championship series.

Stephen Curry dropped a team-high 37 points, adding 13 rebounds and 11 assists to notch his first triple-double of this playoff run (second of his career), and Draymond Green tallied his second straight triple-double with 18 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists as the Dubs completed the four-game sweep of the Trail Blazers. Curry and Green became the first pair of teammates in postseason history to both record a triple-double in the same game.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 37 Green / Looney - 14 Green / Curry - 11 Green - 18 Curry - 13 Thompson - 2 Thompson - 17 Thompson - 6 Bell - 2



POR Points Rebounds Assists Leonard - 30 Leonard - 12 Lillard - 12 Lillard - 28 Turner - 7 McCollum - 7 McCollum - 26 Lillard / Harkless - 4 Leonard / Turner - 3



With Kevin Durant, DeMarcus Cousins and Andre Iguodala sidelined, Jordan Bell and Alfonzo McKinnie made their first career playoff starts; and the two proved valuable early on. McKinnie knocked down a three-pointer in the opening minutes to get the Dubs on the board, and the squad just started rolling from there. Both squads had it rolling early, as the Warriors and Trail Blazers each made seven of their first nine shots. The Warriors actually made 11 of their first 13 shots but couldn't get any separation from Portland in the early going.

The Splash Brothers finished the first quarter with 12 (Curry) and 10 (Klay Thompson) points, each shooting 50-plus-percent from beyond the arc. Curry would go on to record 25 of his 37 points before the break, the most he’s ever scored in the first half of a playoff game.

One of the reasons Portland stayed close was Meyers Leonard. The athletic center fueled another big second quarter for the Trail Blazers with 25 of his career-high 30 points in the first half, and Portland led by as many as 12 points in the first half. But after Leonard's fifth 3-pointer of the first half, Curry caught fire with eight points in the final 30 seconds of the second quarter to send the Dubs into the break down by just four, 69-65.

Unlike the Warriors' comebacks in Games 2 and 3, Portland dominated the action early in the second half. Portland came out strong, extending their lead to 17 points, but again, the Warriors cut into that with a strong finish to the quarter, eating into the deficit with nine unanswered points.

Out of his usual rotation, Curry found himself on the floor to begin the fourth quarter. He knocked down a quick three, Kevon Looney cut to the basket for two, and Green gave the Dubs their first lead since the first half with a deep two-pointer with 3:30 to go. Portland then rallied off five-straight points to re-take the lead, but Klay Thompson rattled in a 3-pointer with 1:48 left to tie the game at 111-111, and the score remained that way for the rest of regulation.

In overtime, Looney and McKinnie each scored off of offensive rebounds, as both squads grinded to make shots. But Green came through with a huge 3-pointer that put the Dubs up by four with 39 seconds left on the clock. Portland would have a chance to win it in the final second, but the corner three from Damian Lillard didn’t fall, and the Warriors came out victorious.

The 2019 NBA Finals begin on Thursday, May 30. Golden State will tip-off Game 1 on Thursday, May 30 against the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors Eastern Conference Finals series. The Dubs will host Game 3 (Wednesday, June 5 at 6:00 p.m.) and Game 4 (Friday, June 7 at 6:00 p.m.) of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena, in addition to the if-necessary Game 6 (Thursday, June 13 at 6:00 p.m.).