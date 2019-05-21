Podcast: Stepped Up

The Warriors completed the sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers with a win in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals and now advance to the 2019 NBA Finals. Get postgame reaction from Steve Kerr as he meets with media to discuss what it means for the team to be headed to the Finals for the fifth straight season, as well as the Dubs' ability fill-in for their injured stars. Plus, get complete analysis of the series from Jim Barnett and Tim Roye.