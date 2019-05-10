Podcast: Big Challenge, Big Opportunity

Posted: May 09, 2019

The Warriors and Rockets square off again in Game 6 on Friday in Houston. Hear from Tim Roye on the challenges the Dubs will need to overcome without Kevin Durant, who is rehabbing a strained calf. Steve Kerr also answers questions form media on the game plan for Friday and the team's mentality headed into what could be a series clinching game.



