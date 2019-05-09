Game 6 Preview: Warriors at Rockets

Posted: May 09, 2019
Warriors vs. Rockets
Friday, May 10
6:00 p.m.
Toyota Center
Houston, TX

WATCH: TNT
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPNR, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

SEALING THE SERIES
Riding the heels of a crucial victory on Warriors Ground, the Dubs head into Houston leading the series 3-2 and having a chance to close out the Western Conference Semifinals in Game 6 on Friday. The Dubs have outlasted the Rockets thus far in a physical, back-and-forth series, including Wednesday’s last-minute win.

LAST TIME OUT
The Warriors protected Warriors Ground in Game 5 on Wednesday as the team recorded a 104-99 victory over the Rockets and take a 3-2 series lead in the Western Conference Semifinals. » Full Recap

