Game 6 Preview: Warriors at Rockets

The Western Conference Semifinals continue in Houston on Friday as the Warriors look to close out the series.



powered by



Friday, May 10

6:00 p.m.

Toyota Center

Houston, TX



WATCH: TNT

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPNR, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors vs. RocketsFriday, May 106:00 p.m.Toyota CenterHouston, TXWATCH: TNTRADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPNR, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

SEALING THE SERIES

Riding the heels of a crucial victory on Warriors Ground, the Dubs head into Houston leading the series 3-2 and having a chance to close out the Western Conference Semifinals in Game 6 on Friday. The Dubs have outlasted the Rockets thus far in a physical, back-and-forth series, including Wednesday’s last-minute win.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors protected Warriors Ground in Game 5 on Wednesday as the team recorded a 104-99 victory over the Rockets and take a 3-2 series lead in the Western Conference Semifinals. » Full Recap