Game 6 Preview: Warriors at Rockets
The Western Conference Semifinals continue in Houston on Friday as the Warriors look to close out the series.
SEALING THE SERIES
Riding the heels of a crucial victory on Warriors Ground, the Dubs head into Houston leading the series 3-2 and having a chance to close out the Western Conference Semifinals in Game 6 on Friday. The Dubs have outlasted the Rockets thus far in a physical, back-and-forth series, including Wednesday’s last-minute win.
LAST TIME OUT
The Warriors protected Warriors Ground in Game 5 on Wednesday as the team recorded a 104-99 victory over the Rockets and take a 3-2 series lead in the Western Conference Semifinals. » Full Recap
NEXT UP: