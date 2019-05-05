Dubs Outlasted in OT by Rockets in Game 3

Kevin Durant's 46 points weren't enough to keep the Warriors from suffering a 126-121 overtime loss to the Rockets on Saturday in Houston. With the defeat, the Dubs' series advantage stands at 2-1.



powered by

The Dubs struggled to find offense at inopportune times and wound up with a 126-121overtime loss to the Rockets on Saturday. With the defeat, the Dubs’ series advantage falls to 2-1 with Game 4 coming up on Monday evening in Houston.

The loss left a sour taste on what was a brilliant second half from Kevin Durant. After the Warriors struggled to make shots for a good portion of the first half, Durant simply took over for the Dubs. He knocked down a 3-pointer on the Dubs’ first offensive possession of the third quarter and would have 17 points in the period. Turns out he was just getting started, as he scored the Dubs’ first 10 points of the fourth quarter on the way to a 46-point night.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Durant - 46 Green - 11 Green - 10 Green - 19 Thompson - 8 Durant - 6 Curry - 17 Iguodala - 5 Curry - 4



HOU Points Rebounds Assists Harden - 41 Tucker - 12 Paul - 7 Gordon - 30 Capela - 11 Harden - 6 Paul - 14 Harden - 9 Tucker - 3



More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

Draymond Green also had a big night, having secured his second triple-double of the postseason by the end of the third quarter. Green finished with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, and his 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter – his first trey since Game 2 of the first round against the Clippers – was instrumental in the Dubs coming back from a 13-point second half deficit.

That the Warriors came back and forced overtime had everything to do with the Warriors defense. With the Rockets having a chance to win the game on the final possession of regulation, Chris Paul drove to the lane, but Klay Thompson stayed in front of him the entire way and wound up getting a jump ball in the final moments of the fourth quarter. That closed out a more than five-minute stretch in which the Rockets didn’t make a shot from the floor.

In addition to the Dubs’ defense, Andre Iguodala made multiple big shots. With Houston’s defense intent on taking the ball out of Kevin Durant’s hands, Iguodala knocked down three of his four 3-point attempts, including one late in the fourth quarter that put the Dubs up by two. Iguodala, who finished with 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting, hit another trey in overtime, keeping the Dubs in the game when points were tough to come by.

Big time bucket. pic.twitter.com/0roLMJvBHx — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 5, 2019

The Dubs made just two shots in overtime, possibly falling victim to fatigue with all five starters logging more than 40 minutes. Stephen Curry missed two shots at the rim in overtime, including their final possession of the game, after which the Dubs let the Rockets run the clock out instead of fouling to stop the clock and possibly extend the game. The Warriors didn’t convert a field goal in the final 2:29 of the game, but that wasn’t their first time struggling on the offensive end.

After making five straight shots early in the first quarter and building a nine-point advantage, the Dubs seemed unable to take the lid off the basket for the majority of the first half. They scored just eight points over the final six minutes of the opening quarter and those struggles continued into the second period, and at one point made just one of 13 shots.

The Dubs went into the break trailing by nine, and their 49 points was their lowest scoring half of the postseason. Durant’s dominance brought the Warriors back into the game, but with the Dubs going without a traditional center for most of the game, they were out-rebounded 55-35. The Warriors, however, stayed in the game with just eight turnovers and of course the brilliance of Durant.

The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP had 34 of his 46 points in the second half, and he finished the night 6-of-10 on 3-pointers.

Though the Dubs went 11-for-17 on threes in the second half, the Rockets also caught fire from beyond the arc. Eric Gordon knocked down seven treys in his 30-point effort, and James Harden punctuated his 41-point night with his patented step-back 3-pointer with 49 seconds left in overtime, giving the Rockets a six-point advantage.

The Warriors didn’t have enough down the stretch in Game 3, but they’ll run it back on Monday in Houston with a chance to re-gain control of the series.

More notable moments from Game 3:

The Warriors are 6-3 overall this postseason … Golden State has won 12 of its last 15 postseason games.



In the postseason, Golden State is 14-6 vs. Houston dating back to 2015 … Including the current series, the Warriors and Rockets have faced each other in four of the last five postseasons.



The loss snaps the Warriors six-game road winning streak, the second-longest such streak in franchise playoff history ... Golden State won a franchise-record seven-straight postseason road games in 2017.



Prior to tonight’s game the Warriors had won three-straight in Game 3’s … Dating back to the 2015 season, they are 10-8 in Game 3’s.



The Warriors fell to 6-2 all-time in the postseason with the starting lineup of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala and Draymond Green.



The Warriors committed eight turnovers, tied for a 2019 playoff-low (8, 4/24 vs. LA Clippers).



Golden State is 0-6 this season in overtime games (0-1 in postseason).



Kevin Durant scored a game-high 46 points including a career-high 34 points in the second half …He’s scored 35-or-more points in each of the last four games, tied with Rick Barry (4/18-4/24/67) for the longest streak in franchise history … He has scored 40-or-more points 11 times in the postseason.



Kevin Durant (3,946 career postseason points) passed Dwyane Wade (3,954) for 10th place on the NBA’s all-time career playoff points list.



With six three-pointers tonight, Kevin Durant (297 playoff threes) passed Kobe Bryant (292) for seventh place on the NBA's all-time postseason three-point list.



Curry, Durant and Thompson combined for 79 points (Curry 17, Thompson 16) and are now 21-3 all-time when combining for 70-or-more points in the same postseason contest (5-2 this postseason).



Draymond Green recorded his 2nd triple-double of the 2019 playoffs and sixth of his career with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists … The Warriors are 27-1 all-time when Green records a triple-double (22-0 regular season, 5-1 postseason).



Green now has 1,006 career postseason rebounds, becoming first Warriors player to reach that mark.



lay Thompson connected on 2 three-point field goals (326 postseason three-pointers) passing Manu Ginobili for 4th place on the All-time playoffs three-pointers made list.