Dubs Weekly: The Starting Five

The Warriors prepare for the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday and more of the latest team news from around the web.

Global Warriors: Getting in the Olympic Groove

Warriors in the Tokyo Olympics were in action during the second day of the summer games. » Read Full Story

Who should Warriors draft at seven: James Bouknight, Moses Moody or Jonathan Kuminga?

Anthony Slater of The Athletic outlines the Warriors' upcoming decision as the squad prepares for the 2021 NBA Draft on Thursday. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Draymond Green feeling 'lot of respect' for NBA Finals players sticking to Tokyo commitment

"I have a lot of respect for those guys for not only committing to do this but actually keeping their word," Draymond Green said regarding the arrival of Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday at the Tokyo Olympics. » Read Full Story

Poole dunks off backboard, hits long 3s in Crawford's event

Jordan Poole balled out at Jamal Crawford's The CrawsOver Pro-Am event in Seattle, averaging 34 points and 6.5 assists in two games. » Read Full Story

Why Steph Curry and Kevin Durant are both right about the Olympics

Bruce Jenkins of the San Francisco Chronicle spotlights the decision NBA superstars made regarding the Tokyo Olympics. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required