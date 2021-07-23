Golden State Warriors 2021 NBA Draft Preview

Weeks of preparation have come down to one night in Brooklyn, New York. Dub Nation, get ready for Thursday’s Draft, presented by Oracle!

The Warriors were fortunate enough to receive not one but two “lottery picks” during last month’s NBA Draft Lottery. This means the team currently owns two rookie selections within the top 14 slots of the draft. The Warriors currently don’t have a second round selection, making those two lottery selections the team’s only two picks out of the 60 that will be made on Thursday.

2021 NBA Draft

Thursday, July 29

5:30 p.m.



WATCH: ESPN

And we say “currently,” because when the teams go on the clock who knows what will happen, from rookie selections and trades, to outright sales of picks.

So what can happen and what should you get ready for? Let’s take a look.

Prepping for the Draft

Throughout the last few weeks, we have been keeping all of Dub Nation in the loop with who the Warriors’ potential picks could be through our Mock Draft Roundups. As of our latest poll of NBA mock draft “experts,” here is who they say the Warriors will take with the seventh overall pick:

Votes Now Votes Before Player Pos. Height School/League 5 6 Davion Mitchell G 6’2” Baylor 4 4 James Bouknight G 6’5” UConn 3 1 Moses Moody G 6’5” Arkansas 1 1 Jonathan Kuminga F 6’6” Ignite (G League) 1 1 Jalen Johnson F 6’9” Duke

And when it comes to the fourteenth selection of the draft, there are far more names being thrown out there.

Additionally, Tim Roye, long-time voice of the Warriors, has been conducting his own mock draft with members of the media who follow each team closely. Marcus Thompson II from The Athletic went against the “experts” with his pick at No. 7 for the Warriors.

But what about the brain trust within the Warriors? What are their thoughts on the upcoming draft?

Head Coach Steve Kerr is excited at the position the team is in headed into the summer event. “I really think that getting Nos. 7 and 14 is really a pretty nice spot to be in,” Head Coach Steve Kerr said on 95.7 The Game on Jul. 14.

“I know our front office is really doing their homework,” he continued. “It’s a chance for us to get better.”

While the prospect of brining in two top talents with lottery picks is enticing, President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers discussed whether or not bringing in two rookies would be most beneficial for the squad following the NBA Draft Lottery.

“If that's the best thing to do, that's what we'll do,” Myers said. “Some (prospects) are older that can help you more and there's young guys, young guys that can help you.”

“Having two swings at it in what we think is a really, really good draft is important,” noted Myers. “Hopefully you get one guy that can help you, maybe both that can help you, at least by the time the playoffs come around you hope that's possible in some capacity… That might mean maybe they give you 15, 20 minutes, maybe more, maybe less.”

The Warriors have already been hard at work getting their intel on potential draft picks. Over the last few weeks, the team has hosted a number of players at Chase Center for pre-draft workouts. Click here to see who and what they had to say when they met with media following their time with the team.

History at Nos. 7 and 14

As Myers hinted, it is important to curb expectations with rookies as they are taking their first steps into their NBA journeys.

But Dub Nation may be excited with the prospects of having the 7th and 14th selections, as some notable names from franchise history have been taken with those picks.

There are a few NBA Champions and Hall of Fame names that came with the No. 7 pick:

Warriors All-Time #7 Overall Picks Year Player From 1969 Bob Portman Creighton 1985 Chris Mullin St. John’s 2009 Stephen Curry Davidson 2012 Harrison Barnes North Carolina

Additionally, No. 14 has included some notable players in Warriors history as well:

Warriors All-Time #14 Overall Picks Year Player From 1962 Hubie White Villanova 1964 Bud Koper Oklahoma City 1975 Joe Bryant La Salle 1982 Lester Conner Oregon State 1987 Tellis Frank Western Kentucky 1989 Tim Hardaway Texas-El Paso 2001 Troy Murphy Notre Dame 2008 Anthony Randolph LSU

Looking into the Future

While draft night is all about brining in new talent to the NBA for the upcoming 2021-22 season, previous transactions have already altered the future of the Warriors’ drafts beyond Thursday’s event.

If you’re looking to “play general manager” and see what assets the Warriors have in the future, or just want to be prepared for upcoming drafts, take a look at what draft picks the team has over the next six summers:

2021: Minnesota Timberwolves’ first round pick (7th overall), Golden State’s first round pick (2nd overall)

Golden State’s second round pick traded to New Orleans Pelicans during 2019 NBA Draft for Alen Smailagic

2022: Golden State’s first-round pick, Golden State’s second-round pick, Toronto Raptors’ second-round pick (protected 55-60, or to Charlotte Hornets protected for selections 31-54)

Toronto’s second round pick was acquired as part of the trade that sent Brad Wanamaker to the Charlotte Hornets

2023: Golden State’s first-round pick

Golden State’s second round pick traded to New Orleans Pelicans during 2019 NBA Draft for Alen Smailagic

2024: None

Golden State’s first round pick (top-4 protected) traded to Memphis Grizzlies in July 2019 along with Andre Iguodala for Julian Washburn. Golden State’s second round pick traded to Atlanta Hawks morning of 2019 NBA Draft for 41st overall pick (Eric Paschall)

2025: Golden State’s first-round pick, Charlotte Hornets’ second-round pick (protected 31-55)

Golden State’s second round pick traded to Brooklyn Nets in July 2019 along with Kevin Durant for D’Angelo Russell. Charlotte’s second round pick was acquired as part of the trade that sent Brad Wanamaker to the Hornets

2026: Golden State’s first-round pick

Golden State’s second round pick traded to Atlanta Hawks in July 2019 along with Damian Jones for Omari Spellman

2027: Golden State’s first round pick, Golden State’s second round pick

*Some picks are dealt with conditions as part of the trade. Using the Andrew Wiggins-D’Angelo Russell trade as an example, the deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves included the Wolves’ 2021 first round pick which became top-3 protected. In other words, the deal included the stipulation that if Minnesota finished the 2019-20 season with a record that placed them in the first three teams in the in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Warriors would not receive that pick in the trade and instead get a future future round pick (in 2022).