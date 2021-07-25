Global Warriors: Getting in the Olympic Groove

The time for qualifying tournaments and exhibition matches is over and Olympic basketball has begun!

All of the Warriors in the Tokyo Olympics — Draymond Green (USA), Steve Kerr (USA), Nico Mannion (Italy) and Mike Brown (Nigeria) — were in action during the second day of the summer games. Here’s a quick look back at how everyone did in their first game of the three they will have through the group round.

USA’s Streak Comes to an End

Headed into this summer games, the Team USA men’s basketball team had won 25 straight games in Olympic play. It was the Warriors’ Draymond Green who got the scoring started for the squad, dropping the fist two points for the team in the matchup against France.

Green went on to finish with two points, four boards, and two assists, two steals and a block in his 21 minutes of play.

However, France outscored USA 25-11 in the third quarter to vault themselves into win over the Olympic gold medal favorites thanks to a 28-point outing from NBA veteran Evan Fournier. Team USA’s Olympic win streak came to an end at 25 with the loss.

Nico Served Dishes in Italy’s Win

Warriors rookie guard Nico Mannion continued his strong play from the summer qualifying tournaments into his Olympic debut. After leading Team Italy in assists through FIBA’s tournaments to claim the final spot in the Tokyo games, Mannion led the team once again in dishes through their first game, totaling seven assists to go with 10 points.

Italy topped Germany 92-82, including a 12-0 to end the game and seal the victory.

Though an NBA and Olympic rookie, Mannion is no stranger to the international spotlight. A long-time member of the Italian youth and national teams, he has played in a number of FIBA competitions.

Mike Brown and Nigeria Fall in Second Half

Dubs assistant coach Mike Brown has been at the helm of Team Nigeria through the summer, and they started their campaign into Tokyo strong with exhibition wins over two top-five ranked teams in USA and Argentina.

However, they scuffled in the second half of their first Olympic matchup this summer, falling to Australia 84-67.

"Because we beat team USA and Argentina, everyone thinks we have arrived. No we haven't. We still have a long way to go."



Coach Mike Brown after the loss. pic.twitter.com/GkPJj6H3LX — D’Tigers | Nigeria Basketball #Tokyo2020 (@NigeriaBasket) July 25, 2021

Though down by just three points going into halftime, Nigeria was outscored 41-27 through the second half of the game. Australian NBA guard Patty Mills dealt most of the damage with a 25-point, five-splash outing.

Each team still has two games of group play left, and all of the Warriors will be back in action starting Tuesday night and going through Wednesday morning. They must finish among the top two teams of their respective groups, determined by win-loss record, to guarantee themselves a spot in the knockout rounds and a chance at an Olympic medal. The two best third-placed teams will advance to the knockout round as well, rounding out the eight teams in the quarterfinals.

WARRIORS IN THE TOKYO OLYMPICS Tuesday, July 27 6:00 p.m. Nigeria vs. Germany 9:40 p.m. USA vs. Iran Wednesday, July 28 1:20 a.m. Italy vs. Australia Friday, July 30 9:40 p.m. Italy vs. Nigeria Saturday, July 31 5:00 a.m. USA vs. Czech Republic

With the short three-game schedule, every game is critical in this format. Keep watching the Dubs as they continue to compete for their chance at Olympic glory.