Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs head to Phoenix for a Saturday night showdown against the Suns (6 p.m., NBCSBA). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.

How Steph Curry's emotional return to Warriors will change everything

In the latest Ask Kerith Mailbag, Warriors sideline reporter Kerith Burke addresses the health of the Splash Brothers, 10-day contracts and more. » Read Full Story

The Steph Curry learning curve: How will the new Warriors react to his return?

Ethan Strauss of The Athletic writes on potential changes on the floor following the anticipated return of Stephen Curry. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Mychal Mulder took a long route to 10-day contract with Warriors

Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle outlines Mychal Mulder’s journey to the Dubs. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Warriors Sound Podcast: A Talk with Melanie Moore

Hear Warriors Vice President of Community Relations Melanie Moore discuss the organization's continued efforts to positively impact the Bay Area. » Listen Now

Warriors Gaming Squad to host 2K League homestand outside Chase Center

Warriors Gaming Squad, the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, will host a San Francisco homestand at Thrive City over the summer that will be free and open to the public. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Lakers 116 - Warriors 86

Next Game: Saturday, February 29: Warriors at Suns