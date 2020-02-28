Dubs Daily: The Starting Five
Check Out Some of the Top Warriors Headlines Around the Web
The Dubs head to Phoenix for a Saturday night showdown against the Suns (6 p.m., NBCSBA). Until then, read up on the latest team news and headlines from around the web.
How Steph Curry's emotional return to Warriors will change everything
In the latest Ask Kerith Mailbag, Warriors sideline reporter Kerith Burke addresses the health of the Splash Brothers, 10-day contracts and more. » Read Full Story
The Steph Curry learning curve: How will the new Warriors react to his return?
Ethan Strauss of The Athletic writes on potential changes on the floor following the anticipated return of Stephen Curry. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Mychal Mulder took a long route to 10-day contract with Warriors
Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle outlines Mychal Mulder’s journey to the Dubs. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required
Warriors Sound Podcast: A Talk with Melanie Moore
Hear Warriors Vice President of Community Relations Melanie Moore discuss the organization's continued efforts to positively impact the Bay Area. » Listen Now
Warriors Gaming Squad to host 2K League homestand outside Chase Center
Warriors Gaming Squad, the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, will host a San Francisco homestand at Thrive City over the summer that will be free and open to the public. » Read Full Story
Previous Game: Lakers 116 - Warriors 86
Next Game: Saturday, February 29: Warriors at Suns
