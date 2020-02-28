Game Preview: Warriors at Suns - 2/29/20

The Warriors take a road trip out to Arizona for a matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday at 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 29

6:00 p.m.



WATCH: NBCSBA

DUBS HIT THE ROAD FOR ONE GAME

The Warriors tip off a weekend back-to-back that begins with a road trip to Arizona where they face the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night. The Dubs are behind in the season series 1-2 as they head into the fourth and final matchup between the two squads this season. In their previous matchup on Feb. 12, Andrew Wiggins posted 27 points with a career-high four blocks while Marquese Chriss finished with a 18-point, 12-rebound double-double.

LAST TIME OUT

A shorthanded Warriors squad struggled in the second half of Thursday’s game as the team lost to a LeBron James-less Lakers squad 116-86. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW PHX 12-47 24-35 15th in West 13th in West PTS: 105.6 (27th) PTS: 112.2 (15th) REB: 42.8 (25th) REB: 43.2 (21st) AST: 25.2 (12th) AST: 27.1 (2nd)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Draymond Green, Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss

PHX: Ricky Rubio, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Dario Saric and Deandre Ayton INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left hand fracture) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) are out. Team Notes

PHX: Kelly Oubre, Jr. (knee) and Frank Kaminsky (knee) are out. Team Notes

DUBS ROOKIES ARE STREAKING

Warriors rookies Jordan Poole and Eric Paschall, the 28th and 41st overall picks of the 2019 NBA Draft, are in the midst of double-digit scoring streaks. After Paschall posted 23 points off of the bench Thursday against the Los Angeles Lakers, his 11th game scoring 20-or-more points, he has now recorded five consecutive outings of 10-plus points and is averaging 14.4 points per game over that span. Poole extended his career-best double-figure scoring streak to eight-straight games after scoring 16 against the Lakers. He is averaging 15.8 points per game over that span and has earned starts in each of those games.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PHX PTS: Wiggins (19.2) PTS: Booker (26.1) REB: Green (6.2) REB: Ayton (12.1) AST: Green (6.2) AST: Rubio (8.7)

PHOENIX SCOUTING REPORT

Despite being 13th in the Western Conference with a 24-35 record on the season, Phoenix has improved as of late and gone 3-2 in their last five games including their fifth set of back-to-back wins on the season. However, the Suns were also dealt a devastating blow in a Monday victory over the Utah Jazz when forward Kelly Oubre Jr. suffered a torn meniscus. He was their third leading scorer prior to the injury (18.7 points), and their first game following the injury ended in a 102-92 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. But the Suns have one more game on Friday night before facing the Warriors, giving them time to find personnel to fill the void left by Oubre, Jr. and add a complimentary scorer to the outside shooting of Devin Booker (26.1. points, 2.0 three-pointers made on 35.6 percent from deep) and the interior presence for Deandre Ayton (19.1 points, 12.1 rebounds).