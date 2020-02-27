Warriors Sound Podcast: A Talk with Melanie Moore
In the latest edition of the Warriors Sound Podcast, hear Warriors Vice President of Community Relations Melanie Moore discuss the organization's continued efforts to positively impact the Bay Area. Also learn more about Generation Thrive, headquartered out of the Warriors previous practice facility in Oakland, which will focus efforts on uplifting at-risk youth in the community through educational equity, college and career readiness, and health and wellness.
