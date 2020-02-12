Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors are in Arizona today for their final game before the All-Star beak. Tonight’s matchup with the Suns is set for 6 p.m. (NBCSBA), and while you wait for tipoff later tonight, check out some Warriors headlines from around the web.

Juan Toscano-Anderson on KNBR

New Dub Juan Toscano-Anderson discusses the differences in accommodations between the G League and NBA, what it felt like playing in his first game, and more. » Listen to Interview

Warriors' Andrew Wiggins Dishes on Critics and 'Real Ballers' After Wolves Trade

Hear why new Dub Andrew Wiggins has not been concerned with what critics have said of him and see where the Dubs can benefit from his presence in their rotation. » Read Full Story

Steve Kerr on 95.7 The Game

Steve Kerr discusses Andre Iguodala’s return to the Bay Area on Monday and what Andrew Wiggins will need to learn to adapt to the the Warriors’ system. » Listen to Interview

Three Warriors showing newfound spark since NBA trade deadline passed

Warriors Outsider Grant Liffmann takes a look at which Dubs have shown significant growth in the team’s two games since the trade deadline. » Read Full Story

Beyond the Arc on 95.7 The Game

The Warriors’ weekly show hosted by Tim Roye goes in depth about the Warriors’ trade deadline moves, tells you what you need to know about the new Dubs arriving from the Santa Cruz Warriors, and more. » Listen to Show

