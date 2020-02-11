Game Preview: Warriors at Suns - 2/12/20

The Warriors hit the road for one game as they take on the Phoenix Suns Wednesday at 6:00 p.m..

Wednesday, February 12

6:00 p.m.



WATCH: NBCSBA

QUICK TRIP TO PHOENIX

The Warriors hit the road for one game as they visit the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. This will be third time the two clubs face each other this season after they split their first two games 1-1, both of which were hosted by the Dubs at Chase Center.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors welcomed back former Dub Andre Iguodala as he returned to Warriors Ground with the Miami Heat. Despite a career-high 26 points from Damion Lee on 5-of-7 from beyond the arc, the Dubs fell 113-101. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW PHX 12-42 21-33 15th in West 13th in West PTS: 106.3 (25th) PTS: 112.4 (14th) REB: 43.1 (23rd) REB: 43.4 (21st) AST: 25.2 (12th) AST: 26.9 (2nd)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Jacob Evans, Damion Lee, Glenn Robinson III, Draymond Green and Marquese Chriss

PHX: Ricky Rubio, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Cheick Diallo INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left hand fracture) and Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab) are out. Team Notes

PHX: Deandre Ayton (ankle) and Aron Baynes (hip) are questionable. Dario Saric (ankle) and Frank Kaminsky (patella stress fracture) are out. Team Notes

DAMION LEE HITTING CAREER HIGHS

Warriors forward Damion Lee is coming off a big game on Monday in which he scored a career best 26 points. Besides topping his previous high of 23 which he set in Oct. 28 against the New Orleans Pelicans, Lee’s outburst on Monday included a 5-of-7 night from beyond the arc to match his highest mark in the statistical category which he set against the Washington Wizards on Feb. 3 over the Dubs’ previous road trip. Lee also fell one field goal shy of matching his personal high of field goals made in a game which still stands at eight, which he has accomplished five times in his career.

.@Dami0nLee balled out last night on #WarriorsGround, dropping a career-high 26 points on 5-7 shooting from beyond the arcpic.twitter.com/U2wkp27swE — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 11, 2020

TEAM LEADERS GSW PHX PTS: Wiggins (21.0) PTS: Booker (26.4) REB: Green (6.4) REB: Ayton (12.0) AST: Green (6.2) AST: Rubio (8.6)

PHOENIX SCOUTING REPORT

The Suns enter Wednesday’s game having gone 1-6 in their last seven games. That one win, however, was a lopsided 127-91 victory over the Houston Rockets in which forward Kelley Oubre, Jr. recorded a career-high 39 points and former Three-Point Contest Champion Devin Booker added 33. Oubre is averaging 23.1 points over the last seven games on 3.3 made treys on 46.9 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Booker has had a hot hand since Christmas having averaged 29.1 points, making him seventh highest in scoring since then. Though Phoenix currently sits outside of the playoff picture at 21-33, the record does not reflect Phoenix’s offensive potency.