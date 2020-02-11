Warriors Fall to Andre Iguodala and the Heat
Damion Lee Scores Career-High 26 Points, Connects on 5-of-7 3-Pointers
The Warriors made a run of it in the third quarter but ultimately didn’t have enough to keep up with the Heat in Monday’s 113-101 loss at Chase Center.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Lee - 26
|Chriss - 9
|Green - 9
|Wiggins - 18
|Green - 9
|Wiggins - 4
|Chriss - 17
|Poole - 6
|3 Tied - 2
|
MIA
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Butler - 21
|Adebayo - 11
|Olynyk - 11
|Crowder - 21
|Butler - 10
|Adebayo - 7
|Robinson - 17
|Crowder - 8
|Dragic - 6
After a nightmarish second quarter that included a 16-0 Miami run had the Warriors down by as many as 24, the Dubs got back into the game in the third period. Sparked by tough defense from Marquese Chriss, the Warriors cut into their deficit with a 19-2 run.
Andrew Wiggins scored 14 of his 18 points in the third period and Damion Lee also got hot, finishing with 26 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including 5-for-7 on 3-pointers. Chriss finished with 17 points and nine rebounds, while Draymond Green tallied five points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
Although the Warriors would get within four points in the third, Miami extended their lead back into double digits early in the fourth quarter and the Warriors weren’t able to fully recover.
The loss was the third straight for the Warriors, who will look to end that skid on Wednesday when they travel to Phoenix for their final game before the All-Star break.
REUNITING WITH IGUODALA
Monday’s game marked the return of Andre Iguodala to Warriors Ground. After playing with the Dubs for six seasons, the last five of which resulted in trips to the NBA Finals, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP had two points and was a plus-25 in his 17 minutes of game action. Prior to the game, the Warriors recognized Iguodala’s contributions to the organization with a tribute video and some kind words from Klay Thompson, which was followed by a brief crowd address from Iguodala himself.
- The Warriors fell to 7-19 (.269) at Chase Center and 12-42 (.222) overall this season.
- The Warriors five-game home winning streak vs. the Heat was snapped, prior to tonight, Miami last won a game in the Bay Area on 2/12/14 a 111-110 loss for the Warriors.
- Golden State was swept in its season series vs. Miami for the first time since 2010-11.
- The Warriors tied their season-low mark for made field goals (30, done four times).
- Tonight marked the Warriors’ 369TH consecutive sellout, the fourth-longest active streak in the NBA.
- Golden State deployed its 26th unique starting lineup of the season tonight.
- Damion Lee scored a career high 26 points (previous: 23 on 10/28/19 at NOP)… Lee tied a career-high mark for threes in a single game with five (previous: five on 2/3/20 at WAS)… He was one field goal shy of matching his career high in makes in a single game (eight made field goals, done five times).
- Marquese Chriss is averaging 21.5 points and nine rebounds over the last two games.
- Jordan Poole grabbed a career-high-tying six rebounds (done three times).
