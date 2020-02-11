Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Dubs prepare for their next game on Wednesday when they hit the road for a quick trip to Phoenix and face the Suns (NBCSBA, 6 p.m.). Until tomorrow’s tipoff, take a look at some Dubs headlines from around the web.

Klay Thompson, sentimental Warriors pay tribute to Heat's Andre Iguodala in Bay Area return

Andre Iguodala opened up about the Warriors’ pregame tribute in his honor, including why having Klay Thompson introduce him to Dub Nation almost made him cry: “Hearing from him, it almost got me. “ » Read Full Story

Andre Iguodala is a member of the Heat and he’s a big part of what the Warriors can’t replace

Marcus Thompson explores the many facets of what made Andre Iguodala a unique teammate in his six seasons with the Warriors. » Read Full Story - Subscription Required

Bob Myers on KNBR

Warriors President of Basketball Operations and General Manager Bob Myers discusses the trade deadline moves by the team, his expectations of Andrew Wiggins, and more. » Listen Now

To Become the Next Spurs, the Warriors Need Andrew Wiggins

Kevin O’Connor breaks down how if Wiggins finds his stride with the Warriors, “Golden State will be in position to contend for many years to come.” » Read Full Story

Stephen Curry’s ‘Jump Shot’ Documentary to Get One-Night Theatrical Release

“Jump Shot,” a documentary on Kenny Sailors and the creation of basketball’s modern day jump shot for which Stephen Curry is executive producer, will have a one-night release across more than 250 theaters across the nation on April 2. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Heat 113 - Warriors 101

Next Game: Wednesday, February 12: Warriors at Suns