Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The Warriors prepare to tip off Tuesday evening against the Philadelphia 76ers in what will be the first NBA game played in the hometown of the late NBA star Kobe Bryant (NBCSBA, 4 p.m.) since his tragic passing on Sunday. While awaiting the opening tip, catch up on some Dubs headlines from around the web.

Draymond Green, Steve Kerr unable to process Kobe Bryant's death yet

Draymond Green discusses how he has handled the news of Kobe’s passing and tells the story of their phone call when Green was going through a troubling time earlier in his career. » Read Full Story

Warriors, 76ers prepare for first game in Kobe Bryant's hometown since death

Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr is aware Tuesday’s game will be filled with emotion: “It’ll be difficult to play. We’re already in communication with the Sixers regarding ideas to commemorate Kobe’s life.” » Read Full Story

Mychal Thompson on 95.7 The Game

Mychal Thompson, father of Warriors guard Klay Thompson, joins the Damon, Ratto and Kolsky Show to discuss the legacy of Kobe and shares stories of Klay’s interactions with the basketball legend.

NBA Rookie Watch: Eric Paschall Is Back With A Vengeance

After a start to the season that writer Brad Rowland said Eric Paschall looked like “a legitimate Rookie of the Year candidate” which was followed by an injury-hampered December, Rowland has Paschall listed in his top-five candidates for the annual award. » Read Full Story

Willie Cauley-Stein thanks Dub Nation

After being traded to the Dallas Mavericks over the weekend, center Willie Cauley-Stein tweeted a thank you to Warriors fans: » Watch Video

