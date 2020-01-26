Game Preview: Warriors at Sixers - 1/28/20

The Warriors head to Philadelphia to begin a five-game road trip, facing the Sixers on Tuesday. /p>

Tuesday, January 28

4:00 p.m.



WATCH: NBCSBA

DUBS TIP OFF FIVE GAME ROAD TRIP IN PHILLY

The Warriors hit the road for an East Coast swing and a season-long tying five-game trip that begins with a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers Tuesday night. This will be the first time these squads square-off against each other since last March and the only time they meet in Philadelphia this season.

LAST TIME OUT

Despite a 37-point night from D’Angelo Russell in which he tied his career-high with nine made threes, the Warriors fell to the Indiana Pacers 129-118. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW PHI 10-37 30-17 15th in West 6th in East PTS: 105.7 (25th) PTS: 108.4 (22nd) REB: 43.9 (21st) REB: 45.9 (11th) AST: 24.7 (12th) AST: 26.2 (3rd)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: D’Angelo Russell, Damion Lee, Glenn Robinson III, Draymond Green and Marquese Chriss

PHI: Ben Simmons, Josh Richardson, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris and Al Horford INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left hand fracture), Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab), Kevon Looney (left abdominal soreness) are out. Team Notes

PHI: Joel Embiid (hand) and Josh Richardson (hamstring) are out.Team Notes

CHRISS IS CRUSHING IN STARTS

Marquese Chriss drew the start at the center position in Friday night’s game against the Indiana Pacers, marking his fourth start of the season with the Warriors and first since signing a new two-way contract with the team. He finished the game with 13 points, three rebounds, two steals, and two blocks, thereby extending his streak of double-digit scoring games up to three. Chriss is now averaging 9.0 points on 58.3 percent shooting, 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.8 steals, and one block in 25.3 minutes per game in his four starts. With Willie Cauley-Stein traded to the Mavericks, there will be more minutes at the center position to be filled, and Chriss was the beneficiary on Friday. After the game, Head Coach Steve Kerr said of Chriss: "He's going to get good experience going forward, so we're just going to keep working with him and I know he will work hard.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PHI PTS: Russell (23.9) PTS: Embiid (23.4) REB: Green (6.3) REB: Embiid (12.3) AST: Russell (6.0) AST: Simmons (8.4)

PHILADELPHIA SCOUTING REPORT

The 76ers are likely without two key starters for Tuesday’s matchup against the Warriors: leading scorer Joel Embiid, who was voted as a starting center of the All-Star Game last week, is recovering from surgery earlier this month on a torn ligament in a finger on his left hand, and Josh Richardson suffered a strained hamstring four minutes into their previous game on Wednesday. Despite the recent injuries, the team has maintained a strong position in the Eastern Conference having won four of their last five games headed into Saturday, placing them in sixth place and just 2.5 games out of second. The 76ers still have former Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons who is averaging 16 points and 7.8 rebounds while ranking fifth in assists with 8.5 and first in steals with 2.2 per game. Additionally, the 76ers have 18 clutch wins, which is one off of the league-lead, which means they are quite comfortable when the game is tight and going down to the wire.