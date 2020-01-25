D-Lo Drops 37 Points, But Dubs Fall to Pacers

The Warriors D’Angelo Russell had a big night with 37 points on nine three-pointers, but turnovers cost the Dubs in a 129-118 loss to the Indiana Pacers Friday night at Chase Center.

presented by

D’Angelo Russell had the hot hand for the Warriors on Friday night as he posted 37 points while matching a career-high nine three-pointers made, but it was not enough in a 129-118 loss to the Pacers on Friday night at Chase Center.

Dooming the Dubs was their 20 turnovers, which led to 33 points for a Pacers squad that shot 57.5 percent from the floor and 60.7 percent on 3-pointers (17-for-28).

Despite being down 66-49 after halftime, the Warriors played their way back into the game in the third quarter. Fueled by Russell’s 16 points through the frame, the Dubs went on a 21-7 run to work their way into a 85-81 deficit with just over four minutes left in the quarter.

But the Warriors were unable to stop the Pacers next run as they out-scored the Dubs 13-5 through the remainder of the quarter, keeping Golden State at bay through the remainder of the game.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Russell - 37 Robinson III / Paschall - 7 Green - 11 Robinson III - 18 Green - 6 Burks - 7 Chriss - 13 Burks - 5 Russell - 5



IND Points Rebounds Assists Warren - 33 Sabonis - 10 Sabonis / McConnell - 8 McDermott - 24 Turner - 8 Holiday - 7 Sabonis / Lamb - 16 Warren - 5 Lamb / Holiday - 4



More Stats | Highlights | Game Photos

Adding to the scoring effort was Glenn Robinson III with 18 points and tied for the team lead with seven rebounds. Marquese Chriss drew the start tonight at center had 13 points to go with two steals and two blocks.

Now with 13 losses in their last 14 games, the Warriors will look to turn things around when they open a five-game road trip on Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Close related photo gallery overlay. 1 / Share Links:



More Notables ...