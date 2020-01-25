D-Lo Drops 37 Points, But Dubs Fall to Pacers
D'Angelo Russell's Matches Career-High Nine Treys In A Game
The Warriors D’Angelo Russell had a big night with 37 points on nine three-pointers, but turnovers cost the Dubs in a 129-118 loss to the Indiana Pacers Friday night at Chase Center.
D’Angelo Russell had the hot hand for the Warriors on Friday night as he posted 37 points while matching a career-high nine three-pointers made, but it was not enough in a 129-118 loss to the Pacers on Friday night at Chase Center.
Dooming the Dubs was their 20 turnovers, which led to 33 points for a Pacers squad that shot 57.5 percent from the floor and 60.7 percent on 3-pointers (17-for-28).
Despite being down 66-49 after halftime, the Warriors played their way back into the game in the third quarter. Fueled by Russell’s 16 points through the frame, the Dubs went on a 21-7 run to work their way into a 85-81 deficit with just over four minutes left in the quarter.
But the Warriors were unable to stop the Pacers next run as they out-scored the Dubs 13-5 through the remainder of the quarter, keeping Golden State at bay through the remainder of the game.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Russell - 37
|Robinson III / Paschall - 7
|Green - 11
|Robinson III - 18
|Green - 6
|Burks - 7
|Chriss - 13
|Burks - 5
|Russell - 5
|
IND
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Warren - 33
|Sabonis - 10
|Sabonis / McConnell - 8
|McDermott - 24
|Turner - 8
|Holiday - 7
|Sabonis / Lamb - 16
|Warren - 5
|Lamb / Holiday - 4
Adding to the scoring effort was Glenn Robinson III with 18 points and tied for the team lead with seven rebounds. Marquese Chriss drew the start tonight at center had 13 points to go with two steals and two blocks.
Now with 13 losses in their last 14 games, the Warriors will look to turn things around when they open a five-game road trip on Tuesday in Philadelphia.
- Golden State deployed its 22 unique starting lineup of the season (last season, 20 total unique starting lineups were used).
- The Warriors made 19 three-pointers, one shy of their season high (20 on 1/16 vs. DEN).
- Golden State allowed an opponent-season high 60.7 percent shooting from three (previous: 57.9 percent on 11/20 at DAL).
- D’Angelo Russell made a career-high-tying nine three-point baskets (done three times) en route to his 10th outing of 30-or-more points this season (31 such games in his career)…. Russell has scored at least 26 points in each of the last four contests, averaging 29.0 points per game in that span.
- Draymond Green recorded 10 points and a game-high 11 assists (one shy of his season high: 12 on 12/11 vs. NYK) marking his seventh double-double of the season, third of the point-rebound variety.
- Marquese Chriss made his fourth start of the season, finishing with 13 points for his third-straight game scoring in double figures (16th time this season)… Chriss is averaging 9.0 points (.583 FG%), 6.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.75 steals, 1.00 blocks in 25.3 minutes per game in his four starts.
- Alec Burks dished out a reserve-high seven assists, one shy of his season-high mark (eight, twice).
