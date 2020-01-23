Game Preview: Warriors vs. Pacers - 1/24/20

The Warriors host the Indiana Pacers for a Friday night matchup at Chase Center fro Authentic Fan Friday.

Friday, January 24

7:30 p.m.

WATCH: NBCSBA, NBA TV

PACERS MAKE FIRST VISIT TO CHASE CENTER

Coming off of Wednesday’s defeat, the Warriors will be right back at it on Friday when they host the Indiana Pacers. This marks the first time the two teams have played each other in over 10 months and the first visit the Pacers will make to Chase Center. This is an Authentic Fan Friday, the first 10,000 fans will receive Authentic Fan Cheer Cards courtesy of NBCSBA.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs fell behind by double digits in the first quarter and never recovered in Wednesday’s 129-96 loss to the visiting Jazz at Chase Center. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW IND 10-36 29-16 15th in West 5th in East PTS: 105.4 (26th) PTS: 109.1 (21st) REB: 44.1 (21st) REB: 43.1 (24th) AST: 24.6 (13th) AST: 25.9 (6th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: D’Angelo Russell, Damion Lee, Glenn Robinson III, Draymond Green and Willie Cauley-Stein

IND: Malcom Brogdon, Jeremy Lamb, T.J. Warren, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left hand fracture), Klay Thompson (left ACL rehab), Kevon Looney (left abdominal soreness) are out. Team Notes

IND: Victor Oladipo (knee) is out.Team Notes

PASCHALL’S ’GOOD RUN’

Eric Paschall has been a feel-good story for the Dubs this season. After starting off the season on a tear, injury temporarily impeded his progress but lately Paschall has been on an upward trend, scoring in double figures in seven straight games while shooting at least 50 percent in all but two of those games. “He’s definitely in a good groove right now,” Head Coach Steve Kerr said on Wednesday. “He’s playing at a high level.” The rookie forward has a combination of strength, athleticism and touch that makes him a tough guard for opponents, especially in isolation. Among rookies this season, Paschall is top 10 in scoring, rebounding, field goal percentage, free throw percentage and minutes played – not bad for a player selected 41st in the 2019 NBA Draft.

TEAM LEADERS GSW IND PTS: Burks (16.0) PTS: Warren (18.0) REB: Green (6.3) REB: Sabonis (12.9) AST: Green (5.5) AST: Brogdon (7.3)

INDIANA SCOUTING REPORT

The Indiana Pacers sit in the thick of the playoff hunt, firmly entrenched in the top six of the Eastern Conference and a few games out of second place after going 6-1 in their last seven games, all while waiting on the return of two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo to return from a ruptured quadriceps muscle suffered Jan. 23 of last year. Stepping up in the wake of the loss of their leading scorer of the previous two seasons have been Malcom Brogdon, T.J. Warren and Domantas Sabonis, all of whom average just north of 17 points per game. Their offense includes almost no focus on three point shooting as Indiana ranks near the bottom of the league in treys attempted, but make up for that by working their way into the paint, shooting and making enough buckets inside to rank among the top five teams in the NBA in those categories. Though not a high-scoring team (109 points per game), the Pacers are in the top 10 in both opponents points allowed (106.5) and defensive rating (107.7), setting up a challenge for a Warriors squad looking to bounce back from Wednesday’s defeat.