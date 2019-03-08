Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Today marks International Women’s Day, a day dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments and historical strides made by women of the past, present, and future. The month of March also marks Women’s Empowerment Month, where the Warriors will celebrate with activities, festivities, in-game performances, and more. Read up on that and more as we bring you some of the top Warriors headlines on the web.

Young Girl Who Wrote Letter to Steph Curry Helps Design Curry 6's for International Women's Day

Earlier in the season, nine-year-old Riley Morrison wrote an impactful letter to Stephen Curry, questioning the gender neutrality of his sneaker line and Curry listened; releasing the new Curry 6 United We Win colorway on International Women’s Day. Stephen asked for Riley’s help in designing the new sneakers, sharing, “She’s been an amazing catalyst for change–not only with my product but also with the entire Under Armour brand. She is inspiring, and wise beyond her years." » Read Full Story

Change comes with action; action can come from anyone. @StephenCurry30 is celebrating #InternationalWomensDay, revealing the promise he made with a young Riley Morrison, showing girls everywhere the power of a determined voice: https://t.co/x4n1jMpWKD pic.twitter.com/2JRxb0ZSnN — Under Armour News (@UAnews) March 8, 2019

Beyond the 8-Count

In honor of Women’s Empowerment Month, the Dubs are highlighting four Warriors Dance Team members in a new video series, Beyond the 8-Count, which focuses on the women’s experiences on and off the court. Have a look below at the first of the four-part video series. » Read Full Story

Beyond the Arc with Tim Roye

On Thursday, Stephen Curry joined Warriors broadcaster Tim Roye on his weekly radio show Beyond The Arc on 95.7 The Game to discuss, among other things, team morale in the wake of a recent loss and how they deal with media scrutiny. » Listen To Podcast

How Andrew Bogut Fits With Warriors; Biggest Challengers in East, West

Each Friday, NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors sideline reporter Kerith Burke answers questions from Warriors fans. This time, she addresses the chemistry between Boogie and Bougut plus more. » Read Full Story

Inside Chase Center, the Warriors’ billion-dollar, privately financed San Francisco arena

The Washington Post’s Ben Golliver gets an inside look at the soon-to-be new home of the Golden State Warriors. » Read Full Story

On this date in 1978, the Warriors retired No. 42 in honor of Nate Thurmond. Voted one of the 50 Greatest Players in NBA history, Thurmond was a beloved member of the Warriors organization for more than four decades as both a player and a Community Relations Ambassador. pic.twitter.com/azxFUjhKF7 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 8, 2019

Previous Game:

Tuesday, March 5: Warriors 95 – Celtics 128

Next Game:

Friday, March 8: Warriors vs. Nuggets