Dubs Downed by Celtics

The Dubs trailed the Boston Celtics 128-95 on Tuesday night.



The Warriors started slow and never recovered in a 128-95 loss to the Celtics on Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.

It just wasn’t the Dubs’ night, as the Celtics led the game from start to finish, opening the night with a 11-0 run and ultimately handing the Dubs their largest margin of defeat this season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW BOS Points Points Curry - 23 Hayward - 30 Durant - 18 Irving - 19 Cousins - 10 Brown - 18



Rebounds Rebounds Cousins - 9 Hayward - 7 Green - 6 Irving / Tatum / Rozier / Baynes - 5 Bell - 5 Brown / Horford / Theis - 4



Assists Assists Green - 5 Irving - 11 Cousins / Curry - 4 Rozier - 5 Bell - 3 Hayward / Horford / Theis / Smart - 4

The Dubs were shorthanded, playing without Klay Thompson (right knee soreness) and Kevon Looney (right pelvic soreness) for the second straight game, as well as Shaun Livingston, who was a late scratch due to a neck spasm. The Warriors failed to overcome their absences, shooting 40 percent from the field and 8-for-35 on 3-pointers.

The Warriors never held the lead in this game, but did make a few attempts to get back into it. After the Celtics’ initial run to open the game, the Warriors responded with a 12-2 spurt of their own. And in the third quarter the Dubs went on a 11-3 run to cut their deficit to under 20, but Boston had an answer and put the game out of reach with a 12-0 run to close the quarter.

Stephen Curry had 23 points to lead the Dubs and Kevin Durant overcame a tough shooting night to finish with 18 points. DeMarcus Cousins added 10 points and nine rebounds, while Quinn Cook had nine points off the bench to lead Dubs reserves. But it wasn’t nearly enough on a night in which the Celtics shot 51 percent from the floor and got 30 points from Gordon Hayward on 12-for-16 shooting.

More Notable Moments:

The Warriors fell to 44-20 (.688) overall and 23-9 (.719) in games played at home this season.



Golden State split its season-series with Boston for the fourth consecutive season.



The Warriors scored 99-or-fewer points for the seventh time this season and are 0-7 in those games.



Golden State’s 33-point loss tonight marks the largest loss of the season, home or away (previous: 28-point loss on November 21 versus Oklahoma City)... Per the Elias Sports Bureau, this was the Warriors’ largest home loss in almost 10 years (November 28, 2009), a 33-point loss to the Lakers (97-130).



The Warriors committed a season-high 22 turnovers (previous high: 21 on October 16 versus Oklahoma City).



Golden State suffered its first wire-to-wire loss of the season (trailing the entire game with no ties)... The last time the Warriors lost a game wire-to-wire at home was March 27, 2006 versus Washington, 98-116 (Elias Sports Bureau).



The Warriors surrendered an opponent bench-season high 68 points (previous: 67 points on January 21 at the Lakers).



Tonight marked the first game of Golden State’s three-game homestand... The Warriors next see action versus the Nuggets on Friday, March 8 at Oracle Arena.



With a capacity crowd of 19,596 Golden State recorded its 323rd consecutive sellout, the longest streak in franchise history.



Stephen Curry scored a team-high 23 points with three rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes.



DeMarcus Cousins posted 10 points with a team-high nine rebounds, adding four assists.



Draymond Green recorded a team-high five assists, tying Al Attles (2,483) for eighth on the franchise’s all- time assists list.



Damion Lee logged season-high tying marks in minutes (27) and rebounds (4), adding four points.



Jacob Evans lll saw his first action with Golden State since January 16 versus New Orleans... Evans notched career-highs of six points, three made field goals and 17 minutes played... He marked career-high tying numbers of three rebounds and two assists.



Klay Thompson did not play, missing his second contest of the season (right knee soreness)... Kevon Looney did not play, missing his second game of the season (right pelvic soreness)... Shaun Livingston missed the game (Neck Spasms).



The Warriors will have a few days to shake off the defeat and prepare themselves for the Denver Nuggets on Friday in a matchup of the top two teams in the Western Conference.