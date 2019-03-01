Warriors to Celebrate Women’s Empowerment Throughout March

The back-to-back NBA Champion Golden State Warriors will celebrate Women’s Empowerment Month throughout March with numerous in-game activations and community outreach efforts. Additionally, in partnership with Chase, the Warriors are producing a four-part video series that will highlight women in various fields including San Francisco Mayor London Breed, 2018 WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart, chef, mother, entrepreneur and community activist Dominica Rise-Cisneros, and members from the Warriors Dance Team.

Throughout the month of March, the Warriors will celebrate Women’s Empowerment Month at Oracle Arena with various in-game performances, festivities and activities, including:

Tuesday, March 5 vs. Boston: Courtesy of Chase, the first 10,000 fans will receive a Warriors Women’s Empowerment Month t-shirt (attached), designed in collaboration with Oaklandish. The World’s Fastest Jump Roper, Adrienn Banhegyi, will entertain fans at halftime, and DJ-Umami will perform during the game.

The four-part video content series in partnership with Chase will feature women in various leadership roles around the game of basketball and in our community. The video series includes the following features:

Beyond the 8-Count: The Warriors Dance Team is comprised of accomplished women with unique upbringings, careers and journeys. This four-part video feature will focus on four Warriors Dance Team members, highlighting their experiences and journeys on and off the court.

Golden State’s community outreach efforts will focus on topics related to Women’s Empowerment Month throughout March, including:

Monday, March 4: The Warriors, in partnership with Chase and Good Tidings Foundation, will unveil a refurbished court at the West Contra Costa Boys and Girls Club, with a mural created by local artist Allison ‘Hueman’ Titani. This refurbished court project will mark the Good Tidings Foundation’s 200th in the Bay Area, in their 25 years of operation.

In addition, the Warriors will host an all-girls basketball camp on Saturday, March 2 at the Rakuten Performance Center in Oakland, and will feature a full day of on-court basketball instruction and special guest appearances. Registration for that specific camp is open, and can be accessed by clicking HERE. The full slate of upcoming Warriors Basketball Camp offerings is available at warriorscamps.com.