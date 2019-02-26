Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Hot off the press: top Warriors headlines. Read up on the latest as we bring you some of the top Warriors news on the web.

Dubs praise Cousins' progress as his minutes continue to increase

After surpassing the 30-minute mark in the Warriors game aginst the Charlotte Hornets, DeMarcus Cousins said: "I'm more happy about that than the actual game. Make sure I give [coach] Steve [Kerr] a big hug after this." » Read Full Story

Black History is Golden: De-Mystifying Black Lives Matter

BAYCAT sits down with Alicia Garza, co-founder of Black Lives Matter, to see what the organization is really about.

Kevin Durant's defense key for Warriors

According to Ron Kroichick: "Durant is best known for his extraordinary scoring ability, rising over just about any defender to sink jumper after silky-smooth jumper. But he also can make an impact defensively when he’s active and engaged." » Read Full Story

Is there anyone quite like Curry?

A clever Twitter user created the Shot Profile Similarity Comparison to try and find which NBA players are most comperable to Stephen Curry. » Read Full Story

Made a tool that looks at shot profile similarity - here's Steph Curry's this season.



What player should I look up?



all stats via https://t.co/Dc7MZ4aLSL pic.twitter.com/xmliTP0GF0 — Nathinto the Spiderverse Walker (@bbstats) February 25, 2019

Durant nominated for DePaula's top kicks of the week

Kevin Durant's Longhorn-inspired KD 11s are one of six pairs up for Week 19's best sneakers of the week. » Read Full Story

Previous Game: Warriors 121 - Hornets 110

Next Game: Wednesday, February 27: Warriors at Heat