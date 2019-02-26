Warriors Start Road Trip with a Dub

Durant, Cousins, and Thompson all go for over 20 points in Golden State's 121-110 win over Charlotte.



TEAM LEADERS GSW CHA Points Points Thompson - 26 Zeller - 28 Cousins - 24 Walker - 23 Durant - 20 Lamb - 16



Rebounds Rebounds Cousins - 11 Zeller - 9 Green - 8 Lamb / Batum / Durant - 7 Bridges / Biyombo - 5



Assists Assists Green - 10 Lamb - 7 Curry - 6 Batum / Walker - 6 Thompson - 5 Zeller / Parker - 2

Monday marked the beginning of the final Eastern Conference road trip for the Warriors. First up on the schedule: the Charlotte Hornets.

Though the Warriors committed 15 turnovers, allowing the Hornets to stay on their heels all game, the Dubs won this one 121-110. Scoring surges in the second and fourth quarters gave the team the boost they needed to start the East Coast swing on the right note.

Kevin Durant made four three-pointers, making him the ninth player in Warriors history to reach over 400 career treys. DeMarcus Cousins also finished with his fourth double-double in as many games (24 points, 11 rebounds). Draymond Green had himself on triple-double watch with 14 points, 10 assists, and eight rebounds, and Klay Thompson had himself an efficient 26 points on 11-of-19 shooting.

Durant was locked-in from the get-go in this game. By the end of the first quarter, he already had 13 points on a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. His scoring was needed though as Charlotte kept it close, only letting the Warriors go ahead by as much as five. Cody Zeller was making his presence felt inside and scoring at the rim with ease.

The Warriors were able to come out stronger in the second quarter, getting an 8-0 run early to create some space. They would eventually build upon that even more and bring the lead up to 14 points thanks to some extra energy from Cousins.

That lead would slowly be chipped away at by the Hornets, taking the Warriors lead down to just eight points at the half. The Dubs then struggled with turnovers to start the second half, allowing the Hornets to come within four. But the Warriors eventually found their passing groove.

Once back on track, the Warriors would go as far as building their lead up to 17 points in the fourth quarter. Even 20-point efforts from Charlotte’s Zeller (career-high 28 points) and Kemba Walker (23 points) could not fend-off the Dubs.

More notes from the game:

Golden State improved to 43-17 (.717) overall and 20-9 (.742) on the road… The Warriors have won 16 of their last 18 games played away from home… The Warriors are 10-2 on the road versus the Eastern Conference this season (17-5 overall).



Golden State has won five-straight road games over Charlotte (10 of 13 overall)… The Warriors hold a 1-0 advantage in their season series with Charlotte (second and final matchup: March 31 at Golden State).



The Warriors are now 23-4 when dishing out 30-plus assists (35 tonight).



Golden State made 14 shots from three and improved to 39-9 when sinking 10-or-more shots from three.



Golden State improved to 24-1 when shooting 50 percent or better from the field (50.5 tonight)… The Warriors are now 15-1 this season when shooting 50 percent-or-better and dishing out 30-plus assists in the same contest.



The Warriors improved to 11-1 when featuring the starting lineup of Stephen Curry, DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.



All five Warriors starters scored in double-figures for the third time this season (3-0 when that occurs).



Golden State is now 26-2 when scoring 120-plus points this season.



Tonight marked the first game of Golden State’s four-game road trip with all games versus Eastern Conference opponents (February 27 at Miami, February 28 at Orlando and March 2 at Philadelphia).



DeMarcus Cousins recorded his fourth consecutive double-double with a season-high 24 points, adding a game-high 11 rebounds (fifth double-double of the season overall)… He became the first Warriors player to record four-straight point/rebound double-doubles since David Lee (February 10-20, 2014)… Tonight marked his first 20 point/10 rebound outing with Golden State.



Kevin Durant posted 20 points, seven rebounds and four assists… With four made threes (on nine attempts) he became the ninth player in franchise history to make 400-plus threes as a member of the Warriors.



Draymond Green tallied 14 points and a game-high 10 assists, marking his seventh double-double of the season… He added eight rebounds and a season-high tying three blocks.



Klay Thompson led the Warriors in scoring with 26 points (11-19 FG, 3-5 3FG) in 37 minutes.



Stephen Curry contributed 16 points, five rebounds, six assists with a season-high tying four steals.