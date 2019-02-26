Game Preview: Warriors vs. Heat - 2/27/19

The Warriors head to Miami for first game of back-to-back, take on the Heat on Wednesday.



RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors at HeatWednesday, February 274:30 p.m.AmericanAirlines ArenaMiami, FLWATCH: NBCSBARADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

BEAT THE HEAT

The Warriors continue East in their second of four road games, as the Dubs prepare to take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday. This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams during the regular season. Earlier this year, when Miami made their way to Warriors Ground, the Dubs recovered from a 19 point-deficit in the first quarter; coming back to take a 120-118 victory. In an exciting contest, Kevin Durant knocked down a game-tying 3-pointer in the final minute, adding to his impressive 39-point performance that night. However, it was DeMarcus Cousins’ two free throws in the last 5.4 seconds of the fourth quarter that lifted the Warriors over the Heat.

LAST TIME OUT

All Warriors starters made it into the double digits in scoring as they beat the Charlotte Hornets 121-110. Kevin Durant made four three-pointers, making him the ninth player in Warriors history to reach over 400 career treys. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MIA 43-17 26-33 1st in West 10th in East PTS: 118.8 (1st) PTS: 105.1 (27th) REB: 46.5 (8th) REB: 46.3 (9th) AST: 29.6 (1st) AST: 23.9 (19th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and DeMarcus Cousins

MIA: Josh Richardson, Hassan Whiteside, Dion Waiters, Kelly Olynyk and Duncan Robinson INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Jordan Bell (flu-like symptoms) and Jacob Evans III (G League) are TBD. Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) is out. Team Notes

MIA: Justise Winslow (knee) and Derrick Jones, Jr. (illness) are probable. James Johnson (shoulder) and Rodney McGruder (knee) are TBD. Team Notes

BOOGIE FEELING THE GROOVE

DeMarcus Cousins finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds in the Warriors win over the Hornets. That marks the fourth double-double he has had in as many games. Big stat lines aside, Cousins eclipsed the 30-minute mark for the first time since returning from his Achilles injury. The Warriors big man said, "I'm more happy about that than the actual game. Make sure I give [coach] Steve [Kerr] a big hug after this." During this four game span, Cousins has averaged 16.5 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIA PTS: Curry (28.4) PTS: Richardson (17.4) REB: Cousins (7.9) REB: Whiteside (12.3) AST: Green (7.3) AST: Dragic (4.5)

MIAMI SCOUTING REPORT

Though 2-9 in their last eleven games, the Heat still have their eyes on the Playoffs, sitting just 1.5 games back from the number eight seed in the Eastern Conference. With the return of Goran Dragic earlier this week and the likely return of Justise Winslow on Wednesday night, the Miami looks to turn up the heat against the Warriors. When at full strength, the team, led by the versatile Josh Richardson (17.4 ppg), brings seven players to the court who average over 10 points per game. The Heat also rank third and eighth in defensive rating and opponent's points per game respectively, so the Warriors will need to capitalize on every possession.