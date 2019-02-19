Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

The worst part of the NBA season is here. All-Star Weekend has come and gone. There were no games yesterday, none today and none tomorrow either. Talk about the dog days! Despite the lack of action on the floor there are still a handful of stories to help you stay up to date on the Warriors.

Andre Iguodala voted VP of National Basketball Players Association

Iguodala has served as vice president of the Executive Committee since 2013 and in his new role he’ll replace LeBron James, whose four-year term has expired. » Read Full Story

Previously serving as a Vice President on the NBPA Executive Committee, @Andre is now the newly-elected First Vice President. His 4-year term will begin immediately, replacing Lebron James whose 4-year term has just expired. pic.twitter.com/EQu77rDLZk — NBPA (@TheNBPA) February 18, 2019

At 2019 All-Star Game, Warriors steal the show

Stephen Curry had the two best passes of the All-Star Game, Klay Thompson had 20 points and the only player on the winning team with more was Kevin Durant, the game’s MVP. While the All-Star Game is the NBA’s midseason exhibition, NBA.com’s Shaun Powell argues that it quickly became a Warriors showcase. » Read Full Story

Stephen Curry slips three odd phrases into All-Star interviews… for Jimmy Fallon

With All-Star Weekend taking place in his hometown, Stephen Curry conducted several interviews. And as a way to keep things fresh, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon worked with Curry to plant a few different phrases into the interviews. Wham bam can of ham, mission accomplished! » Read Full Story

Outsider Observations: Warriors have 25 games to answer these three questions

Grant Liffmann of Warriors Outsiders fame shares his thoughts on closeout lineups, player rotations in crunch time and what the Dubs might do with their current vacant roster spot. » Read Full Story

Sonya Curry turns experiences with racism into lessons for her children

Stephen Curry’s mother, Sonya Curry, is a first generation college graduate whose mother was part of a desegregating class in Radford, Virginia. She witnessed and was told stories of the racism her family faced, and Marc Spears of The Undefeated shares how those experiences have impacted how she raised her NBA and non-NBA children. » Read Full Story

2019 All-Star Game Recap: Team LeBron 178 - Team Giannis 164

Next Game: Thursday, February 21: Warriors vs. Kings