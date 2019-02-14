Game Preview: Warriors vs. Kings - 2/21/19

The Warriors host the Sacramento Kings for their last meeting of the regular season.



Thursday, February 21

7:30 p.m.

WATCH: NBC Sports Bay Area

Warriors vs. Kings
Thursday, February 21
7:30 p.m.
Oracle Arena
WATCH: NBC Sports Bay Area
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

COMING OUT OF THE BREAK

The Warriors will have a fun one coming out of the All-Star break as they play host to their Northern California rival Sacramento Kings. This will be the fourth and final regular season matchup between the two teams, with the victories in all of those games going to the Dubs. None of those three games were easy though; the wins came with late rallies for Golden State, including a last-second tip-in by Klay Thompson and a record-setting splash-fest in Sacramento. Expect this game to be just as action-packed as the Kings continue fighting for a spot in the Playoffs during the final stretch of the season.

It will be a throwback night at Oracle Arena as the Warriors celebrate the We Believe team that ended the franchise’s 13-year playoff drought and, as the number eight seed, upset the first place Mavericks in the first round of the 2007 NBA Playoffs. The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive a lapel pin, and all fans will receive a commemorative poster.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant both had 32 points, but the Dubs struggled in the fourth quarter in the final game before the All-Star break, resulting in a 129-107 loss to the Trail Blazers. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW SAC 41-16 30-27 1st in West 9th in West PTS: 119.0 (1st) PTS: 113.3 (9th) REB: 46.4 (8th) REB: 45.1 (16th) AST: 29.5 (1st) AST: 25.6 (10th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

SAC: De'Aaron Fox, Buddy Hield, Harrison Barnes, Willie Cauley-Stein and Nemanja Bjelica INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Damian Jones (left pectoral surgery) is out. Team Notes

SAC: None. Team Notes

TEAM LEADERS GSW SAC PTS: Curry (28.5) PTS: Hield (20.4) REB: Green (7.6) REB: Cauley-Stein (8.5) AST: Green (7.3) AST: Fox (7.1)

SACRAMENTO SCOUTING REPORT

The young, dynamic Kings have been an exciting team this season and currently sport a 30-26 record. Sacramento has added new pieces to their squad since the Warriors last saw them, receiving former Warrior Harrison Barnes, Corey Brewer, and Alec Burks at the trade deadline. Adding them to deep-ball threat Buddy Hield (20.4 points per game) and versatile De’Aron Fox (17 points, 7 rebounds, 1.7 steals per game) further bolsters Sacramento’s scoring and defense. The Kings are 2-1 since making the moves, only losing a close game in Denver just before the break, so look for them to keep pace with the Warriors in a fast-paced game.