Sea Dubs Doing Work

The Santa Cruz Warriors are off to a 5-0 start and tonight their game against the South Bay Lakers will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area.

The G League affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, Santa Cruz is one of four remaining undefeated teams in the 27-team league. Damion Lee, one of two Warriors two-way players, has averaged 27.0 points over his two games with the Sea Dubs. As a reminder, a two-way contract allows a player to spend up to 45 days with a parent club in a given season, and for the remainder of the season that player sticks with the G League team.

Marcus Derrickson is also on a two-way contract after playing with the Dubs in the Summer League, preseason and even in one regular season game with Golden State. Check out some early season highlights from Lee and Derrickson in the video below.

If the two-way contract sounds familiar, it should. Last season, Quinn Cook was on a two-way before signing a fully guaranteed deal with the Warriors in April, putting an end to his dominant run in Santa Cruz.

This season, Lee, Derrickson and Dubs rookie Jacob Evans have all seen time with both the NBA and G League Warriors. Darius Moore, a 6-foot-4 guard out of the University of Michigan, has averaged 20.2 points per game and Kendrick Nunn, who also played with the NBA Dubs in both the Summer League and preseason, is averaging 19.8 points.

Like their NBA brethren, the Santa Cruz Warriors play an entertaining style of basketball, and this season they’ll get to put that on display in front of a TV audience. NBC Sports Bay Area is broadcasting all Santa Cruz Warriors home games, with many games also available to stream on the MyTeams app. Tonight’s game will be broadcast on both NBC Sports Bay Area and the MyTeams app, while Sunday’s matchup against the Northern Arizona Suns will be available on NBC Sports Bay Area Plus.