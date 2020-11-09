Warriors, Kaiser Permanente Launch Generation Thrive Virtual Programming

The Golden State Warriors, in partnership with Kaiser Permanente, today announced Generation Thrive virtual programming offerings for educators in the Bay Area. Originally announced in February 2019, Generation Thrive is a first-of-its-kind non-profit hub that supports the effectiveness of Bay Area non-profits and schools through education and wellness support. Once gathering in person is safe, Warriors Community Foundation grantees and Kaiser Permanente-selected non-profits can utilize Generation Thrive out of the Warriors’ Oakland Facility space.

“Generation Thrive virtual programming comes at an incredibly critical time for our country and, more specifically, our Bay Area community,” said Warriors Community Foundation Board President, Nicole Lacob. “Now is the time to act on investment in education, and the non-profits that support educators. As a former high school teacher, I could not be more proud with the offerings now available through Generation Thrive in a virtual setting, and look forward to convening as a group when it is safe to return in person.”

As part of the virtual programming launch, Generation Thrive has also introduced its new website. Those interested in participating in education sessions can visit warriors.com/generationthrive for more information.

“At Kaiser Permanente, we’re committed to creating communities where people can be healthy in all the places they live, learn, work, and play,” said Janet A. Liang, Group President & COO, Care Delivery, Kaiser Permanente. “Our school communities have been among the most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. With Generation Thrive virtual programs, Kaiser Permanente and the Golden State Warriors will provide educators and other community members with support and resources to address the incredible challenges teachers and students face, and to help us all build resilient and healthy communities.”

Starting Tuesday, November 10, Generation Thrive will launch three virtual programming tracks: Educator and Teacher Support, Non-Profit Support and Capacity Building, and Mental Health and Resilience.

Educator and Teacher Support: The Educator and Teacher Support Track is geared toward Oakland Unified School District and San Francisco Unified School District educators. The track will explore themes including:

Building Community: a series of virtual trainings focusing on technology skills, classroom community, building anti-racist classrooms, and will utilize Kaiser Permanente’s Thriving Schools Reopening playbook.



Small Community Learning: a focus that will address how to keep students engaged in a virtual setting

Non-Profit Support and Capacity Building: The Non-Profit Support and Capacity Building track will address three central issues as non-profits pivot operations during and after the COVID-19 era. These issues include Rebuilding Fundraising Platforms, Results-Based Accountability Trainings and Overall Development of Non-Profit Entry/Middle-Level Staff.

Mental Health and Resilience: Generation Thrive virtual programming will address the mental and physical challenges presented to society while navigating the pandemic. The Mental Health and Resilience track was developed in conjunction with Kaiser Permanente medical professionals, and will be free to the community.

It will offer three tiers of classes:

Virtual Physical Fitness Classes: A digital library of classes will include yoga and African dance. These classes and workshops will enhance the mind and body for all ages and abilities.



Healthy Cooking Demonstrations + Food For Health: Thrive City restaurants and chefs will showcase cooking wholesome food and the importance of nutrition.



Mindfulness And Meditation: This series will address mindfulness meditation techniques to increase mind-body awareness and improve abilities to cope with stress, pain and illness.

“Generation Thrive's focus on supporting our educators could not be more important than at this time of shifting practices under challenging circumstances,” said Oakland Unified School District Superintendent Kyla Johnson. “The virtual learning series for our teachers will provide relevant training and a great opportunity for our teachers to engage with their colleagues in Oakland and San Francisco. Opportunities for learning, support and interaction with each other is critical for all of us during this time. We feel so fortunate to partner with Generation Thrives in support of our educators!”

“Generation Thrive brings innovative, powerful resources that are often inaccessible to nonprofit organizations, like ours” said Tandem Executive Director Savitha Moorthy, Ph.D. “Accountability that incorporates a racial equity perspective, leadership development for staff, and the strengthening of fundraising platforms will be truly transformative to a community-focused organization like Tandem and those we serve in the Bay Area. As a Warriors Community Foundation grantee, we are honored and humbled to be a part of the Generation Thrive family.”

About Generation Thrive

Developed in partnership with Kaiser Permanente, Generation Thrive is a first-of-its-kind non-profit hub that supports the effectiveness of non-profits and schools, and activates at the intersection of education, wellness, and skill-building for Bay Area teachers and educators. Generation Thrive’s mission is a shared belief that thriving educators and youth development specialists create powerful and supportive learning opportunities for young people. Announced in March 2019 and located at 1011 Broadway in Oakland, Generation Thrive is set to open in early 2021.