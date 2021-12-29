Warriors Fall Just Short After 24-Point Second Half Comeback

A Gary Payton II dunk with 1:04 left in the game tied the game after the Dubs had been behind by 24 points at the half, but Denver’s Will Barton put back his own miss to give the Nuggets the lead for good in an 89-86 Dubs defeat on Tuesday night at Chase Center.

Playing the first of two straight games against the Nuggets to close out the calendar year, the Warriors stumbled out of the gate and never held a lead in the game. But despite being down big, they made their run with a second half blitz, outscoring Denver 50-29 over the third and fourth quarters. The Nuggets, however, scored the next four points following Payton's game-tying dunk and the Dubs failed to convert on two potential game-tying shots in the final five seconds of the game, resulting in the Warriors suffering their third home loss of the season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 21 Wiggins - 8 Curry - 4 Wiggins - 19 Bjelica - 8 Iguodala - 4 Payton - 11 Payton - 7 Looney - 3



DEN Points Rebounds Assists Jokic - 22 Jokic - 18 Campazzo - 7 Barton - 21 Green - 7 Jokic - 5 3 Tied - 8 2 Tied - 4 Barton - 4 More Stats | Highlights

Stephen Curry made NBA history in the defeat, connecting on his 3,000th career 3-pointer and matched his own NBA record 3-point streak with at least one three made in his 157th consecutive game. Curry led the Dubs with 23 points and Andrew Wiggins had 21 points in his first game in two weeks, but it wasn’t quite enough to overcome the slow start.

Now 27-7 on the season, the Warriors will get another shot at the Nuggets (17-16)on Thursday in Denver.