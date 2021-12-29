The Road To 3,000 3-Pointers and Beyond

Game-winners, record breakers and deep splashes, Stephen Curry’s career 3-pointers have come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. Pull-up in transition, catch-and-shoot at the end of the shot clock, over a defender’s outstretched arm … you name it, Curry has several career splashes in pretty much any scenario.

But of all the 3,004 career 3-pointers (as of Dec. 29, 2021) — regular season only — which ones are the best?

There’s no easy way to answer that, so we rolled the tape on all of Stephen Curry’s NBA-record amount of threes, and we narrowed it down to 30 of his most iconic splashes. Which one is your favorite?

GSW at PHX - Oct. 30, 2009; Curry Splashes First Career 3-Pointer



Believe it or not, the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers didn’t actually make a three in the first game of his career. That initial splash came in game No. 2 for Curry when he sank a 26-footer in Phoenix off of an Andris Biedrins assist in the final minute of the first half. The seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft would go on to finish his first season as a unanimous NBA First Team All-Rookie selection and achieve a few other accolades in the years to follow.

GSW at POR - April 14, 2010; Curry Erupts in Rookie Season Finale



Curry closed out his rookie season on a high note, finishing with a season-high 42 points for his first 40-point output of his career. The rookie used a series of clutch plays in the fourth quarter to carve out a 122-116 Warriors win highlighted by a clutch splash in the final minutes. Curry finished the season with a then NBA-rookie record 166 3-pointers.

GSW at NYK - Feb. 27, 2013; Curry Makes It Rain with 11 Threes, 54 Points at Madison Square Garden



Heat check after heat check after heat check. Stephen Curry kept taking them because he kept making them. Curry put on a show for the ages at Madison Square Garden, scoring a then-career-high 54 points while shooting 11-for-13 on 3-pointers, his first career game with 10 or more threes. His 11th splash was a catch-and-shoot from the right wing off an inbound pass from Klay Thompson, giving the Dubs a one-point lead with 3:42 remaining in a game that the Warriors eventually lost, 109-105. Curry’s 54 points marked the NBA’s highest individual scoring performance of the 2012-13 season, and that performance was recognized by many as the one that made him an NBA superstar.

GSW at POR - April 17, 2013; Curry Establishes New NBA Single-Season Three-Point Record



With 6:48 left in the second quarter, Curry made his 270th 3-pointer of the season, passing Ray Allen for the most threes in a single season. Curry would finish the 2012-13 regular season with 272 3-pointers, a record that stood until he broke it two years later.

GSW vs. ORL - Dec. 2, 2014; Curry’s Dramatic Dagger Earns Win Over Magic



With the Warriors trailing 97-95 in the final seconds, Curry dribbled down the court pulled up for a deep 3-point attempt over Orlando’s Tobias Harris, and SPLASH! The go-ahead shot with 2.2 seconds left sent the home crowd at Oracle Arena into a frenzy and proved to be the game-winner in a 98-97 win over the Orlando Magic. Curry’s big shot became one of the iconic moments of the Warriors' 2014-15 run to their first NBA championship in 40 years.

GSW vs. IND - Jan. 7, 2015; Curry Becomes Fastest Player In NBA History To Hit 1,000 3-Pointers



Curry splashed his 1,000th career 3-pointer in the Warriors’ 117-102 victory over the Indiana Pacers. With 6:22 remaining in the first frame, Draymond Green served a Curry a sweet dish that followed the 27-foot splash that set Curry to become the fastest player in NBA history to make 1,000 career 3-pointers. Curry reached the mark in 369 games, 88 games fewer than Dennis Scott (457) to reach the milestone.

GSW vs. LAC - Mar. 8, 2015; Curry’s Ultimate No-No-No-Yes Splash



Curry’s magic was on display in the Warriors’ 106-98 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Dubs led 62-52 with a little under nine minutes remaining in the third quarter when Curry received a dribble handoff from Andrew Bogut and wormed his way through several defenders, stepping behind the arc and draining a 3-pointer to send Oracle Arena into a roar. Even Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr commented on Curry’s brilliance sharing, “Nothing he does surprises me anymore.”

GSW vs. PHX - April 2, 2015; Curry’s Game-Winner vs. Phoenix



Oracle Arena was set ablaze by Curry following a go-ahead 3-pointer with 8.0 seconds remaining in regulation of a 107-106 win over the Phoenix Suns.

GSW vs. POR - April 9, 2015; Curry Breaks His Own Single-Season 3-Point Record



Curry dribbled off a screen from Draymond Green and knocked down his fifth of eight 3-pointers in the game. It was his 273rd 3-pointer of the season, breaking his own record set two years prior.

GSW at NOP - Oct. 31, 2015; Curry Punctuates 28-Point Quarter with 4-Point Play



Curry provided all kinds of tricks and treats on this Halloween night in New Orleans, and his four-point play with 40 seconds left in the third period may have been his best of all. That 3-pointer, and accompanying free throw, was part of a 28-point quarter, which remains tied for the most he’s ever scored in a single period. Curry would finish with 53 points in the 134-120 Warriors win, spoiling the Pelicans’ home opener.

GSW vs. IND - Jan. 22, 2016; Curry Makes This Deep Buzzer-Beater Count



Curry did the impossible once again, banking a 48-foot splash from midcourt at the halftime buzzer following his three-quarter court swish (that didn’t count) at the end of the first frame. The guard wound up posting a triple-double in the 122-110 win over the Pacers, finishing with 39 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

GSW at ORL - Feb. 25, 2016; Curry Breaks NBA Record for Longest 3-Point Streak



Curry knocked down 10 3-pointers during a 51-point effort in a 130-114 win over the Magic, but it was his first one that made NBA history. Midway through the first period, Curry dribbled into a splash from the left wing, marking his 128th straight game with a made 3-pointer. That streak, which eclipsed the record previously held by Kyle Korver (127), would grow to 157 and is one of two 3-point streaks of 150-plus games for Curry.

GSW at OKC - Feb. 27, 2016; Curry’s Double Banger in OKC



A game-winning pull-up shot from 38 feet away with less than a second left in overtime is reason enough to be perhaps the most dramatic shot of Stephen Curry’s career. And the context of the shot only adds to the lore of that iconic moment, as it was Curry’s 12th 3-pointer of the game, tying what was at the time an NBA single-game record. Earlier in the game, Curry had broken his own NBA record for most 3-pointers in a season and his game-winner in Oklahoma City completed a monster game (46 points) of an even bigger week (three straight games of 40-plus points) during his unanimous MVP season.

GSW vs. UTA - Mar. 9, 2016; Curry‘s 55-Foot Buzzer-Beater



Curry made a zippy crossover to shed his defender then banked in a 55-footer at the halftime buzzer of an eventual 115-94 win over the Utah Jazz. Following the half-court heave, the reigning MVP took off in an all-out sprint as his teammates collectively threw their arms in the air in celebration of Curry’s shot.

GSW vs. ORL - Mar. 7, 2016; First to 300



The defense was good, Curry’s shot was better. The reigning MVP showed off his handle, stepped back and knocked down a 28-footer over the outstretched arm of Orlando defender Ersan Ilyasova late in the third quarter. In addition, that shot was Curry’s 300th 3-pointer of the season, making him the first player in NBA history to reach that milestone.

GSW vs. MEM - April 13, 2016; Curry Sinks 400th 3-Pointer of Season



In the first minute of the the third quarter of the Warriors’ regular season finale vs. Memphis, Curry ran from one side of the court to the other and around a Harrison Barnes screen to the right corner. He caught a pass from Andrew Bogut, put up the shot and splash! It was Curry’s eighth of 10 3-pointers on the night, and his 400th trey of the season. Curry would add two more 3-pointers on the night in which the Warriors posted their NBA-record 73rd win of the season, and to this day no other player in NBA history has made 400 threes in a season.

GSW vs. NOP - Nov. 7, 2016; Curry Breaks Single-Game 3-Point Record



The reaction said it all. The high step, the head bobbing, the swagger. Curry set what was an NBA record at the time for most 3-pointers in a game with his 13th splash, taking sole possession of the record that he had previously shared with Kobe Bryant and Donyell Marshall. The history-making shot occurred with 2:24 left in the fourth quarter, and marked his third trey in a span of 71 seconds, sending the home crowd at Oracle Arena into an absolute frenzy.

GSW vs. LAC - Jan. 28, 2017; Half-Court Splash Going Into Halftime



The stage was set with an NBA Saturday Primetime matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, and Curry came through with another memorable performance. The two-time reigning NBA MVP had 43 points while connecting on eight 3-pointers, but none were more impressive than the half-court splash to beat the halftime buzzer.

GSW at NOP - Dec. 4, 2017; Curry Hits 2,000th Career 3-Pointer



Curry became the fastest player in NBA history to reach 2,000 career 3-pointers. Curry, whose milestone splash came on a transition shot from the left wing, needed 597 games to reach 2,000 3-pointers, 225 fewer than the previous record-holder, Ray Allen.

GSW at DAL - Jan. 3, 2018; Curry Sinks Game-Winning Splash Over Mavericks



Curry delivered when it matters most, knocking down a game-winning 3-pointer with three seconds left in the Warriors’ 125-122 victory over the Dallas Mavericks. In the final possession, Curry dribbled the ball up the court, crossed over behind a Draymond Green screen and launched a 28-foot 3-pointer from the top of the arc.

GSW vs. BOS - Jan. 27, 2018; Curry’s Clutch Closing Performance vs. Boston



With the game tied at 95-95 with less than two minutes remaining, Curry secured a defensive rebound, dribbled the ball up court and pulled up for the 29-footer from straight on … BANG! The 3-pointer, his eighth of the game, gave the Dubs a lead they wouldn’t relinquish in the 109-105 win over the Celtics, the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference. Curry finished with a season-high 49 points in an epic point guard battle with Boston’s Kyrie Irving (37 points) in the NBA Saturday Primetime classic matchu

GSW vs. WAS - Oct. 24, 2018; Curry’s 51-Point Masterpiece Against the Wizards



Curry had it going so much all he could do was shrug. A dazzling performance even for his standards, Curry’s 51-point effort against the Wizards included 11 3-pointers on the night, four of which were from more than 30 feet out. One such deep splash came in the third quarter where he caught a Kevin Durant pass at the left hash mark. With no hesitation, Curry let it fly and knocked it down as part of his second 20-point quarter of the game.

GSW vs. NOP - Jan. 16, 2019; Curry Flurry Splashes Seven Treys in Third Quarter



After trailing the New Orleans Pelicans into halftime, a Stephen Curry explosion in the third quarter kept the Warriors in the game in an eventual 147-140 win at Oracle Arena. Curry made six 3-pointers in the final 4:05 of the third quarter alone, and his deep splash with 32.7 seconds left in the period tied his career-high seventh 3-pointer of the quarter.

So, Steph had 23 points & 7 threes



in the 3rd quarter.



GSW vs. SAS - Mar. 18, 2019; Curry’s Deep 60-Foot Splash



If you’re wondering what the longest shot of Stephen Curry’s career is, that would be this 61-footer to close out the first quarter of this showdown in San Antonio.

GSW at MIN - Mar. 29, 2019; Curry Hits 11 3-Pointers In OT Loss To Timberwolves



It was one of the most wild and unusual finishes in recent Warriors history. After a potential game-tying 3-pointer by Kevin Durant was waved off with 4.4 seconds left in overtime, denying the Dubs an opportunity to go ahead with a four-point play, Stephen Curry tied the game moments later with his 11th 3-pointer of the game, leaving 0.5 seconds left for Minnesota to attempt a game-winning shot. A foul on the ensuing inbound pass allowed the Timberwolves to win the game 131-130, putting a stain on one of Curry’s most clutch shots of his career.

STEPHEN



GSW vs POR - Jan. 3, 2021; Curry Explodes For Career-High 62 Points



Right when you think you’ve seen it all from Curry, think again. The sharpshooer exploded for the highest-scoring game of his career with 62 points in a 137-122 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers. Curry’s final shot of the game came in the final minute, when he chased down teammate Draymond Green on the left side of the floor. Green came to a stop, turned around and flipped the ball to Curry, who immediately put up the shot that gave him his first 60-point game of his career. “I love it. I love everything about what this game offers, the competitiveness and the fire."

62 PTS

18-31 FG

8-16 3PT



GSW at UTA - Jan. 23, 2021; Curry Passes Reggie Miller For Second On All-Time 3-Point List



Curry made another splash in NBA history books with his 2,561st career 3-pointer. With 10:59 remaining in the third frame Curry sank a 23-foot jumper off a Draymond Green assist to officially move pass Reggie Miller (2,560) for second place on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers list.

GSW vs. UTA - May 10, 2021; Curry’s Game-Winning Splash To Secure Play-In Berth



Just keep shooting. Moments after missing a potential go-ahead shot in crunch time, Curry got a second chance. Kevon Looney kept the possession alive and Draymond Green passed behind a defender to Stephen Curry on the wing. The two-time MVP knocked down the three to give the Dubs a one-point lead with 13.4 seconds left in the game, and the Warriors held on for the win over a Jazz team that owned the best record in the NBA.

GSW vs. NYK - Dec. 14, 2021; Curry Crowned NBA’s All-Time 3-Point Leader



Curry made history at Madison Square Garden becoming the NBA’s all-time 3-point leader with his 2,974th career splash. After tying Ray Allen’s career total in the first minute of the game, Curry took sole ownership of the record when Andrew Wiggins found Curry on the right wing for the historic shot. Curry set the 3-point record in his 789th career regular season game, 511 contests fewer than Allen (1,300).

H I S T R Y



GSW vs. DEN - Dec. 28, 2021; Curry Hits Career 3-Pointer No. 3,000



All he needed was one. After being held scoreless until the 2:05 mark of the second quarter and missing his first seven 3-point attempts, Curry connected on a history-making 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the third period, marking the 3,000th splash of his career. In addition, the shot extended his streak of consecutive games with a made three to 157, tying his own NBA record from Nov. 13, 2014 through Nov. 3, 2016. Curry would hit four more threes in the game as part of a second half comeback effort that ultimately fell short.