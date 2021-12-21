Warriors Use Fourth Quarter Rally to Get Past Kings

Draymond Green posted a triple-double, Stephen Curry finished strong and the Warriors got some much-needed contributions throughout the roster to pick up a 113-98 win over the Kings on Monday night at Chase Center.

Playing their first home game after a 3-2 road trip, the Warriors allowed the Kings back into the game after holding a 15-point lead in the third quarter. But the Dubs regained control of the game with a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter and went on to pick up their NBA-best 15th home win of the season.

Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 30 points, Draymond Green posted his first triple-double of the season and four other Warriors players scored in double figures as the Dubs improved to 25-6 on the season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 30 Green - 11 Green - 10 Lee - 18 Payton - 6 Iguodala - 6 Green - 16 Lee/Porter - 5 Curry - 4



SAC Points Rebounds Assists Haliburton - 24 Thompson - 9 Haliburton - 11 Barnes - 19 Barnes - 6 Metu - 3 Hield - 18 Metu - 6 Barnes - 3 More Stats | Highlights

DRAYMOND DOES IT ALL

After sitting out Saturday’s road trip finale, Warriors forward Draymond Green came into Monday’s game ready to play. He anchored a defensive effort that forced the Kings into 1-for-10 shooting to start the game, and when Sacramento made a run in the third quarter, it was a play by Green that turned the tide. Shortly after Sacramento had taken their first, and only, lead of the game, Green pulled down a defensive rebound, dribbled the length of the floor before dishing to Dubs guard Gary Payton II for the transition layup. The bucket and the accompanying free throw put the Warriors back in front with 49.3 seconds left in the third period, and they never trailed for the remainder of the game.

“He was everywhere defensively, quarterbacking the team,” Head Coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “He’s just having a phenomenal year.”

That assist to Payton was Green’s 10th of the game, completing a triple-double that included 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, not to mention two steals and two blocks. It was Green’s first triple-double of the season, and his franchise-leading 31st of his career.

CURRY THE CLOSER

For the first three quarters of the game, Stephen Curry was kept in check, as Sacramento held him to 15 points on 7-for-18 shooting, including 1-for-8 on 3-pointers. But Curry, who during a timeout in the first quarter was recognized by the home fans for becoming the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers, got it going in the fourth quarter. He scored 15 of the Dubs’ 29 points in the final period, connecting on three of his four 3-point attempts. Curry was the key cog in a period that saw the Dubs outscore Sacramento 29-19.

D-LEE ANSWERS THE CALL

While Curry closed the game in impressive fashion, it was his brother-in-law who sparked the Dubs early. Damion Lee made his first start of the season with both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins in health and safety protocols, and he answered the bell by making his first six shot attempts of the game. Lee finished the game with 18 points, shooting 7-for-8 from the floor and 4-for-4 on 3-pointers.

STAT OF THE GAME

Warriors reserves outscored the Kings’ bench 47-11. Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. had 12 points apiece, with each player making their mark defensively as well, as Payton tallied three steals and Porter came through with four blocks. Andre Iguodala posted 10 points and six assists in the win, and his first field goal of the game was also his 5,000th of his career.

5,000th career made field goal for @andre pic.twitter.com/2zXT17dZiO — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 21, 2021

Iguodala was a plus-16 in his 24 minutes of game action, matching Stephen Curry for a team-high.

PLAY OF THE GAME

As the Warriors made their game-clinching run, they put a bow on the win with this play that’s symbolic of the teamwork and flash that the Dubs have come to be known for in recent seasons …

Andre's out here droppin' DIMES pic.twitter.com/fEWnPWVY1S — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 21, 2021

KERR TO COACH U.S. MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM

Earlier on Monday, Steve Kerr was officially introduced as the head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Basketball Team. Kerr will lead the USA National Team in 2022-24, which will include all USA Men’s National Team training camps, and, if the USA qualifies, the 2023 FIBA World Cup that is scheduled to be held in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from Aug. 25-Sept. 10, 2023, and the 2024 Summer Olympic Games that is scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11 in Paris, France.

A press conference was held on Monday morning at Chase Center and Kerr was also recognized on-court at the game with a special jersey presentation including Hall of Famer and USA Basketball Men’s National Team Managing Director Grant Hill.

