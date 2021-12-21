Warriors Use Fourth Quarter Rally to Get Past Kings
Draymond Green Posts Triple-Double and Stephen Curry Scores 30 as Dubs Improve to 25-6
Draymond Green posted a triple-double, Stephen Curry finished strong and the Warriors got some much-needed contributions throughout the roster to pick up a 113-98 win over the Kings on Monday night at Chase Center.
Playing their first home game after a 3-2 road trip, the Warriors allowed the Kings back into the game after holding a 15-point lead in the third quarter. But the Dubs regained control of the game with a 12-0 run late in the fourth quarter and went on to pick up their NBA-best 15th home win of the season.
Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 30 points, Draymond Green posted his first triple-double of the season and four other Warriors players scored in double figures as the Dubs improved to 25-6 on the season.
TEAM LEADERS
|
GSW
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Curry - 30
|Green - 11
|Green - 10
|Lee - 18
|Payton - 6
|Iguodala - 6
|Green - 16
|Lee/Porter - 5
|Curry - 4
|
SAC
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|Haliburton - 24
|Thompson - 9
|Haliburton - 11
|Barnes - 19
|Barnes - 6
|Metu - 3
|Hield - 18
|Metu - 6
|Barnes - 3
DRAYMOND DOES IT ALL
After sitting out Saturday’s road trip finale, Warriors forward Draymond Green came into Monday’s game ready to play. He anchored a defensive effort that forced the Kings into 1-for-10 shooting to start the game, and when Sacramento made a run in the third quarter, it was a play by Green that turned the tide. Shortly after Sacramento had taken their first, and only, lead of the game, Green pulled down a defensive rebound, dribbled the length of the floor before dishing to Dubs guard Gary Payton II for the transition layup. The bucket and the accompanying free throw put the Warriors back in front with 49.3 seconds left in the third period, and they never trailed for the remainder of the game.
“He was everywhere defensively, quarterbacking the team,” Head Coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “He’s just having a phenomenal year.”
That assist to Payton was Green’s 10th of the game, completing a triple-double that included 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, not to mention two steals and two blocks. It was Green’s first triple-double of the season, and his franchise-leading 31st of his career.
CURRY THE CLOSER
For the first three quarters of the game, Stephen Curry was kept in check, as Sacramento held him to 15 points on 7-for-18 shooting, including 1-for-8 on 3-pointers. But Curry, who during a timeout in the first quarter was recognized by the home fans for becoming the NBA’s all-time leader in 3-pointers, got it going in the fourth quarter. He scored 15 of the Dubs’ 29 points in the final period, connecting on three of his four 3-point attempts. Curry was the key cog in a period that saw the Dubs outscore Sacramento 29-19.
D-LEE ANSWERS THE CALL
While Curry closed the game in impressive fashion, it was his brother-in-law who sparked the Dubs early. Damion Lee made his first start of the season with both Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins in health and safety protocols, and he answered the bell by making his first six shot attempts of the game. Lee finished the game with 18 points, shooting 7-for-8 from the floor and 4-for-4 on 3-pointers.
STAT OF THE GAME
Warriors reserves outscored the Kings’ bench 47-11. Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. had 12 points apiece, with each player making their mark defensively as well, as Payton tallied three steals and Porter came through with four blocks. Andre Iguodala posted 10 points and six assists in the win, and his first field goal of the game was also his 5,000th of his career.
Iguodala was a plus-16 in his 24 minutes of game action, matching Stephen Curry for a team-high.
PLAY OF THE GAME
As the Warriors made their game-clinching run, they put a bow on the win with this play that’s symbolic of the teamwork and flash that the Dubs have come to be known for in recent seasons …
KERR TO COACH U.S. MEN’S NATIONAL TEAM
Earlier on Monday, Steve Kerr was officially introduced as the head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Basketball Team. Kerr will lead the USA National Team in 2022-24, which will include all USA Men’s National Team training camps, and, if the USA qualifies, the 2023 FIBA World Cup that is scheduled to be held in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from Aug. 25-Sept. 10, 2023, and the 2024 Summer Olympic Games that is scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11 in Paris, France.
A press conference was held on Monday morning at Chase Center and Kerr was also recognized on-court at the game with a special jersey presentation including Hall of Famer and USA Basketball Men’s National Team Managing Director Grant Hill.
More Notables:
- The Warriors improved to 25-6 (.806), winning their third-straight home game.
- Golden State now has an NBA-best 15-2 home record.
- The Warriors won their third-straight game against the Kings overall… Golden State has won 11 of the last 13 meetings in the Bay Area against Sacramento… The Warriors lead, 2-0, in the regular season series against the Kings.
- The Warriors are now 14-0 this season when holding opponents under 100 points (9-0 at home).
- Golden State improves to 17-0 this season when scoring 110-or-more points.
- The Warriors recorded a season-high nine blocked shots (prev. eight, three times).
- Golden State has its best record after 31 games since 2017-18 when they started 25-6.
- The Warriors posted 10-plus steals for the 11th time this season and are undefeated in those games.
- Golden State improved to 18-3 in games it outrebounds its opponent.
- The Warriors’ 46 field goals were one shy of their season-high in the category (47 FG, done twice).
- Golden State improved to 8-0 this season when shooting 50 percent-or-better from the field.
- The Warriors improve to 21-1 when outshooting their opponent (.523 to .448 tonight).
- The Warriors held the Kings to an opponent first-quarter low 16 points (prev. 20, twice).
- Tonight was the Warriors’ 394th consecutive sellout (regular season and playoffs).
- Up Next: The Warriors host the Grizzlies on Thursday, December 23 (7:00 p.m. PT).
- Stephen Curry led the Warriors with a game-high 30 points – the 11th time this season and the 224th time in his career he has posted 30-plus points, moving him into sole possession of second place on the Warriors’ franchise all-time list for most 30-point games (1. Wilt Chamberlain – 369, 2. Stephen Curry – 224, 3. Rick Barry – 223)… He tallied a career-high-tying two blocked shots (done 29 times)… Curry made four 3-pointers, extending his consecutive games streak with at least one 3-pointer to 154, just three shy of tying his NBA-record 157.
- Draymond Green tallied a season-high 16 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists, marking his first triple-double of the season and 31st of his career… The Warriors are 30-1 in regular season games which he records a triple-double.
- Damion Lee sank a season-high-tying four 3-point baskets (done three times)… He started his second-consecutive game (second of the season overall), finishing with 18 points, his 11th double-figure scoring game of the season.
- Otto Porter Jr. recorded a career-high four blocked shots (prev. three, done eight times)… He scored in double figures for the 10th time this season, tallying 12 points.
- Andre Iguodala made a season-high-tying two 3-pointers (done three times), posting 10-plus points for the third time on the season… The Warriors have a 72-13 all-time record when Iguodala makes at least two 3-pointers.
- Gary Payton II scored 10-plus points for the second consecutive game and eighth time overall this season with 12 points.
- Jonathan Kuminga recorded two points and two rebounds in six minutes in his second consecutive start before leaving with low back tightness in the first quarter.
