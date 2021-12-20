Steve Kerr Named 2022-24 USA Basketball Men’s National Team Head Coach

Golden State Warriors Head Coach Steve Kerr has been named the 2022-24 USA Basketball Men’s National Team head coach, it was announced today by USA Basketball Men’s National Team Managing Director Grant Hill.

Kerr will lead the USA National Team in 2022-24, which will include all USA Men’s National Team training camps, and, if the USA qualifies, the 2023 FIBA World Cup that is scheduled to be held in the Philippines, Japan, and Indonesia from Aug. 25-Sept. 10, 2023, and the 2024 Summer Olympic Games that is scheduled for July 26-Aug. 11 in Paris, France.

Steve Kerr Introductory Press Conference https://t.co/CBQrhl1RbD — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) December 20, 2021

Gonzaga University Head Coach Mark Few, Miami Heat Head Coach Erik Spoelstra and Phoenix Suns Head Coach Monty Williams will complete the 2022-24 USA National Team coaching staff as assistant coaches.

“I’m incredibly honored and humbled to represent our country as the head coach for the USA Basketball Men’s National Team,” said Kerr. “It’s a thrilling opportunity and I’m excited for the challenge. Obviously, there are numerous people who I need to acknowledge and thank, notably Grant Hill, Jim Tooley and Sean Ford of USA Basketball, and of course Gregg Popovich and Jerry Colangelo, who gave me the opportunity to be an assistant coach on the most recent USA staff.

“I’m also beyond excited to work with three coaches I have enormous respect for in Erik Spoelstra, Monty Williams and Mark Few. Coaching the USA Men’s National Team comes with great responsibility—one that calls for a group effort with a team of coaches committed to the team, to the goal and to each other—and I couldn’t ask for a finer group of high character individuals to help me lead our national team. Our goal, of course, is to win and make our country proud. We will work hard to do so.”

Kerr most recently served as an assistant coach for the 2017-21 USA Basketball Men's National Team and was part of Popovich's gold medalist coaching staff for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, and the 2019 USA National Team that competed in the FIBA World Cup in China. By helping the USA claim gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Kerr became the first USA Basketball National Team coach to also have earned a gold medal as a player in a FIBA senior level competition, having won gold at the 1986 World Cup.

The USA men have won four consecutive Olympic gold medals (2008, 2012, 2016 and 2020) and have claimed FIBA World Cup championships in two of the past three competitions (2010, 2014).