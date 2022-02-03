Game Preview: Warriors vs. Kings - 2/3/22

The Warriors host the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on Thursday.

DUBS HOST NORCAL NEIGHBORS

Winners of seven straight games, the 39-13 Warriors return home to host the Sacramento Kings at Chase Center on Thursday. Thursday’s matchup will be the third of four regular season meetings between the two clubs, with the Dubs taking the season series lead 2-0. The Dubs eclipsed the Kings in a 119-107 road win on Oct. 24, followed by another 113-98 Warriors win on Dec. 20. The Warriors have won eight of the last nine games and look to extend a season-best win streak on Thursday.

LAST TIME OUT

The Dubs rallied in the final frame to overcome a 17-point deficit and earn a 124-120 comeback victory over the Spurs.» Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW SAC 39-13 18-34 2nd in West 13th in West PTS: 110.7 (12th) PTS: 109.3 (13th) REB: 46.6 (3rd) REB: 44.1 (22nd) AST: 27.5 (2nd) AST: 23.0 (22nd)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Jordan Poole, Damion Lee, Moses Moody, Juan Toscano-Anderson and Kevon Looney

SAC: Davion Mitchell, Tyrese Haliburton, Harrison Barnes, Maurice Harkless and Richaun Holmes INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Otto Porter Jr. (left foot injury management) is day-to-day. Draymond Green (l5-s1 disc injury), Nemanja Bjelica (lower back spasms), Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



SAC: TBD. Team Notes

MOODY MAKING MOVES

Dubs rookie Moses Moody made his third career start on Tuesday, recording career-highs in points (20), 3-pointers (six) and minutes played (36) while grabbing seven rebounds. The forward shot 6-for-12 from the field and 6-for-10 from 3-point range. with his six splashes the second-most ever made by a Warriors rookie. In his last four games played, Moody is averaging 9.5 points, shooting 44.0 percent from the field and 55.6 percent from 3-point range.

TEAM LEADERS GSW SAC PTS: Curry (26.0) PTS: Fox (21.0) REB: Looney (7.6) REB: Holmes (8.1) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Haliburton (7.2)

SACRAMENTO SCOUTING REPORT

The 18-34 Sacramento Kings make their way to Chase Center in the second game of a back-to-back set after facing the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. The Kings have struggled to find their offensive rhythm, losing seven consecutive games. Sacramento leading scorer, De’Aaron Fox’s status remains day-to-day as the guard nurses an ankle injury, averaging a team-high 21.0 points on the 2021-22 campaign. Tyrese Haliburton has posted double figures in his last three games, averaging 23.3 points in that span. Buddy Hield is averaging 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds, with the guard ranking second among league leaders in 3-pointers made this season (174) while shooting 68.8 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. Former Warrior Harrison Barnes is averaging 16.4 points and a team-high 6.0 rebounds, shooting 44.6 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from 3-point range in his 10th NBA season.