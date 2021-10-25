Warriors Battle in Road Win Over Kings

After a back-and-forth battle through three quarters, the Warriors took control in the final frame to open a two-game road trip with a 119-107 win over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

The Warriors outscored Sacramento 29-19 in the fourth quarter, and six Dubs tallied double-figures in scoring on the way to the team’s third win in as many games this season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 27 Porter - 9 Curry - 10 Poole - 22 Curry - 7 Green - 7 Wiggins - 17 Green - 6 Poole - 3



SAC Points Rebounds Assists Barnes - 24 Holmes - 11 Haliburton - 9 Mitchell - 22 3 Tied - 7 Fox - 6 Fox - 17 Fox - 5 Mitchell - 4

TOTAL TEAM EFFORT

Six Warriors tallied double-figures in the battle in Sacramento, led by Stephen Curry, who finished with 27 points and 10 assists. Jordan Poole posted 22 points, three rebounds and three assists and Andrew Wiggins adding 17 points and four rebounds. Draymond Green made an impact on the floor, contributing 14 points, six assists and six rebounds.

Damion Lee made his mark in the second quarter, recording nine of his 11 points in the frame. Kevon Looney also made a couple of clutch shots before the half, including a hook shot from a feed from Curry.

Curry’s sweet dishes continued through the night as he served Gary Payton II a dime with 39.8 seconds left in the third quarter to lift the Warriors over the Kings 88-86 and help spark the momentum to carry the Dubs into the final frame.

MORE MILESTONES FOR CURRY

Curry’s 27-point night included four made 3-pointers, marking the 128th consecutive game he’s made at least one three. That’s the second longest streak in the NBA history, trailing only his own NBA record of 157 straight games with a three. The two-time MVP continued marking milestones as he dished out his 5,000th career-assist, becoming the first player in Warriors franchise history to reach 5,000 assists.

The 5,000th assist of Stephen Curry's career pic.twitter.com/lwMLujy1Y5 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 25, 2021

DUBS DEFENSE ON LOCK

The Warriors hustled hard on both sides of the ball, with the Dubs grabbing 12 steals to finish the night. And though the Warriors didn’t have their strongest perimeter shooting night, the squad held the Kings to just 15-for-46 (32.6 percent) from the 3-point line.

LIMITED TURNOVERS

The Warriors kept their turnovers at bay on Sunday, committing only seven against the Kings. In the two previous regular season matchups, the Warriors recorded 21 (Clippers) and 17 (Lakers) turnovers.

Now 3-0 on the season, the Warriors make their way to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder on Tuesday (NBCSBA, 5 p.m.).