Game Preview: Warriors at Rockets - 1/31/22

The Warriors open a two-day, two-game Texas road trip on Monday in Houston.

ON THE ROAD FOR A TEXAS TWO-STEP

After completing a 6-1 homestand, the Warriors will head out on a quick trip to Texas where they’ll play two games in two days. The road fun begins on Tuesday in Houston, where the Warriors will take on a Rockets team that they most recently faced on Jan. 21, when Stephen Curry knocked down a game-winning jumper as time expired. That win was the first of the Dubs’ current five-game winning streak, and as they look to extend that streak they’ll also be going for the season sweep of the Rockets after winning this season’s first two head-to-head matchups, with both taking place at Chase Center.

LAST TIME OUT

Klay Thompson made all three of his shot attempts in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer that put the Dubs up four with 12.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 110-106 win over the Nets at Chase Center. Andrew Wiggins had 24 points to lead the Dubs and Stephen Curry scored 14 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter as the Dubs picked up their fifth consecutive victory. » Full Game Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW HOU 37-13 14-35 2nd in West 15th in West PTS: 110.2 (12th) PTS: 108.3 (18th) REB: 46.7 (3rd) REB: 43.0 (27th) AST: 27.6 (2nd) AST: 22.9 (23rd)

PREVIOUS GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr. and Kevon Looney

HOU: Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Garrison Mathews, Jae’Sean Tate and Christian Wood INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Nemanja Bjelica (back spasms) and Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management) are TBD. Draymond Green (left LF-S1 disc injury recovery), Quinndary Weatherspoon (G League) and James Wiseman (right knee meniscus repair) are out. Team Notes



HOU: Kevin Porter Jr. (health and safety protocols), Usman Garuba (fractured left wrist), Trevelin Queen (G League - 2-Way), Daishen Nix (G League – 2-Way) and John Wall are out. Team Notes

PORTER STEPPING UP

There’s no question that the Warriors have missed Draymond Green’s presence in the lineup over the last three weeks. But if there’s any silver lining in Green’s absence, it’s the emergence of Otto Porter Jr. The veteran forward has started each of the team’s last five games – all Warriors wins – and he has been a consistent source of production in that time. Porter has scored in double figures in each of these last five games, averaging 13.0 points while shooting 59.5 percent from the floor and 45.0 percent on 3-pointers. In addition to Porter’s play on offense, he’s been a force defensively, matching his career-high with four blocks in Saturday’s win over Brooklyn. A 6-foot-8 forward who can guard multiple positions and score from the perimeter as well as in the paint, Porter’s versatility is certainly paying dividends for the Warriors.

TEAM LEADERS GSW HOU PTS: Curry (25.7) PTS: Wood (17.5) REB: Green (7.6) REB: Wood (10.3) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Porter Jr. (6.0)

HOUSTON SCOUTING REPORT

The Rockets come into Monday’s game having lost three straight games, the first being on that Stephen Curry game-winner at Chase Center on Jan. 21. Although Houston sports the worst record in the Western Conference, they have played the Warriors tough this season. Second-year forward Jae’Sean Tate has averaged 15.5 points against the Warriors this season, and center Christian Wood, the team’s leading scorer and rebounder, tallied 19 points and 15 boards in his last game against the Dubs. Wood leads six Rockets players in double figure scoring, including veteran guard Eric Gordon. The longtime Warriors nemesis is fourth in 3-point shooting percentage (43.9 percent), and he’s a key reason why the Rockets are 9-3 this season in games decided by six points or less this season.