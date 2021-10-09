Warriors Ride Big Nights from Curry and Poole to Preseason Win Over Lakers

Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole combined for 58 points through three quarters and the Warriors picked up a 121-114 victory over the Lakers on Friday night at Chase Center.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 30 Green - 6 Green - 7 Poole - 28 Galloway - 6 Iguodala - 4 Moody - 10 Porter - 6 Toscano-Anderson - 4



LAL Points Rebounds Assists Howard - 23 Howard - 12 Rondo - 6 Horton-Tucker - 17 Jordan - 9 Westbrook - 4 Nunn - 13 Westbrook - 7 Howard - 3 More Stats | Highlights

Both teams struggled offensively early but the Warriors erupted for 38 points in the second quarter and both Curry and Poole continued the momentum into the third period. In fact, over an eight-minute stretch bridging the second and third quarters, Curry and Poole scored every field goal for the Dubs, pushing the Dubs’ advantage from five to 19 points during that span.

The Warriors pushed their lead to 22 points midway through the third period, but the Lakers closed the gap in the fourth quarter. While the Warriors bent with their reserve unit on the floor, they didn’t break, and clutch shooting from rookie Moses Moody helped the Warriors secure the win.

CURRY FINISHING IN TRAFFIC

The NBA’s leading scorer last season, Curry knocked down just three of his 13 3-point attempts, but he connected on nine of his 11 two-point attempts and finished the game with 30 points in 26 minutes, with several of those shots saw Curry attacking the basket and finishing in traffic.

Stephen Curry highlights? Stephen Curry highlights.



ROLL THE TAPE pic.twitter.com/l4hAaoAC6S — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 9, 2021

POOLE ON A ROLL

With Klay Thompson continuing his recovery, Jordan Poole has assumed the role of starting two-guard, and the third-year pro provided his third straight stellar performance to open the preseason. Poole knocked down six 3-pointers to finish with 28 points, and he’s leading the club in scoring through these first three preseason games with 25.0 points per game in 23 minutes.

Bust a move pic.twitter.com/qmmUkg7Myj — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 9, 2021

MOODY STEPS UP

Moses Moody didn’t enter the game until the fourth quarter, but the 14th pick in this year’s NBA Draft certainly made his presence felt. The guard out of Arkansas knocked down all three of his 3-point attempts, scoring 10 points in 10 minutes. Moody’s final bucket of the night may have been the biggest for the game for the Dubs, as it helped stave off a Lakers comeback in the final minutes of the game.

Rook called for the ball

& the rook made the clutch shot @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/Sd5TZsH5Mw — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 9, 2021

GETTING ACQUAINTED

Friday night marked the first of three Warriors-Lakers matchups in a span of four games for the Dubs, which caps with the Opening Night matchup in Los Angeles on Oct. 19. The Dubs will have another preseason matchup with the Lakers on Tuesday, and the season opener will be one of four regular season matchups between the division rivals.

COME SEE THE DUBS PRACTICE ON SATURDAY

After going 3-0 in this first week of the preseason, the Warriors’ preparations for the 2021-22 season will continue on Saturday when the team hosts an Open Practice, Presented by Chase. Tickets for the event are $5 with all proceeds benefitting the Warriors Community Foundation. The fun will tip off at 11:30 a.m. at Chase Center with Bob Fitzgerald hosting a Q&A with three-time NBA Champion and current director of player affairs and engagement Shaun Livingston.

#DubNation, y'all ready to bring the energy this Saturday?



Tickets are on sale now for $5, proceeds benefit the Warriors Community Foundation.



Open Practice || @Chase — Chase Center (@ChaseCenter) October 4, 2021

ROOT, ROOT ROOT FOR THE GIANTS

With the Giants hosting the Dodgers in Game 1 of the divisional series at nearby Oracle Park, there was an extra dose of “Beat L.A.” spirit inside Chase Center on Friday night. More of those vibes will be expected Saturday at Thrive City, where there will be a Giants-Dodgers viewing on the largest outdoor video board in San Francisco. Admission is free, and fans attending the event are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m.