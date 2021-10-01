Warriors To Host Open Practice, Presented by Chase, on Saturday, October 9

The Golden State Warriors will host Open Practice, presented by Chase, at Chase Center on Saturday, October 9, at 11:30 a.m., giving fans a rare, behind-the-scenes look at a Warriors team practice. Tickets for Open Practice will go on sale on Monday, October 4, beginning at 2 p.m. on warriors.com. All tickets are $5, with proceeds benefitting the Warriors Community Foundation.

To tip off Open Practice, Warriors Director, Player Affairs and Engagement and three-time NBA Champion Shaun Livingston will join Warriors Television Play-By-Play Announcer Bob Fitzgerald for a question and answer session at approximately 11:30 a.m. Following the Q&A, the team will take the court and participate in drills and additional basketball-related activities. Chase Center doors will open at 11 a.m.

The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center announced updated details regarding the venue’s entry requirements, as mandated by the City and County of San Francisco Department of Public Health. For all indoor events with more than 1,000 attendees, fans ages 12 and older are required to show proof of full vaccination to enter the venue. Fans ages 11 and under will be required to show proof of a negative test, administered within 72 hours of the event start time, to gain venue entry. Fans are encouraged to visit chasecenter.com/fan-safety for information on venue entry polices for guests of all ages, arena health and hygiene protocols, and more.

All fans who purchase a ticket to Open Practice will be able to use their event ticket as their Muni ticket. The bike valet will also be open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. for those who wish to ride their bicycle to Chase Center. Limited parking will be available in the Mercedes-Benz Garage at Thrive City (99 Warriors Way) for $20.

For all Warriors games and basketball events, including Open Practice, all Chase cardholders who use their Chase cards at the arena’s eateries can take $5 off each purchase of $30 or more. Also during Open Practice, Chase cardholders will receive 30% off all hoodies at any Warriors Shop location when they use their Chase card.