Big Nights from Curry, Wiseman Lead Dubs Past Spurs in Oakland Forever Debut

For the first time in franchise history, the Warriors wore a uniform with “Oakland” across the chest, and the Dubs put forth an effort The Town can be proud of in Wednesday’s 121-99 home victory over the Spurs.

In honor of the 47 seasons played in The Town, the Warriors debuted their ‘Oakland Forever’ uniforms, as well as a custom court at Chase Center, and the new-look threads were designed to be a modern take on the team’s ‘We Believe’ era uniforms. And fittingly enough, it was Stephen Curry, who sported that era’s jersey during his rookie year, who led the way for the Dubs in the wire-to-wire victory.

TEAM LEADERS GSW Points Rebounds Assists Curry - 26 Curry - 11 Curry - 7 Wiseman - 20 Wiggins - 7 Green - 6 Wiggins - 18 Wiseman - 6 Two Tied - 4



SAS Points Rebounds Assists Murray - 22 Gay - 9 Mills - 3 DeRozan - 15 Johnson - 8 DeRozan - 3 Johnson - 12 Murray - 6 3 More Tied - 3 More Stats | Highlights | Photo Gallery

Curry did it all in the win, leading the team in scoring (26), rebounding (11) and assists (7), shooting 10-for-17 from the floor and 4-for-8 on 3-pointers for his fourth double-double of the season.

While Curry, the elder statesman of the team, was producing at an efficient rate, a 19-year-old rookie also put in a performance that turned heads. James Wiseman, the second overall selection in November’s draft, took advantage of being in the right spot at the right time, finishing several drive and dishes with dunks. Wiseman finished with career-bests of 20 points and three assists on 8-for-11 shooting, and the Warriors as a team were 50.5 percent from the floor.

The Warriors were a step quicker from the opening tip and never trailed. The Dubs made nine of their first 12 shots and led by as many as 17 points in the first period. San Antonio got back into the game with a 7-0 spurt to open the second quarter, and after they got within five points in the game, the Warriors broke the game open with a 16-0 run highlighted by several did-you-see-that type of plays from Curry.

Andrew Wiggins went 3-for-5 on 3-pointers to finish with 18 points, his 12th straight game with at least 15 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. made each of his first two treys before finishing with 16 points and nine rebounds, and one of the top plays of the night.

The Warriors’ starters combined for 60 of the team’s 64 points in the first half, and the Dubs took a 19-point lead into the break. From there, the Spurs never got back within single digits, as the Dubs held San Antonio to 37 percent shooting and 4-for-33 (12 percent) on 3-pointers.

With the win, the Warriors improve to 8-6 on the season, and they’ll go for their third straight win when they play on the back end of a back-to-back on Thursday night against the Knicks.