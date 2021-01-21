Warriors Honor Oakland on Special Night

Jan. 20 marked a special day for a multitude of reasons. Wednesday night’s broadcast got underway with a video honoring an Oakland native who made history earlier in the day: Kamala Harris, who became the first woman and first Black person to take the office of Vice President. She revealed a gift received from the Warriors in the form of a framed, personalized Oakland Forever jersey with “Madame VP” on the back and autographed by Stephen Curry.

“I will proudly, proudly display this in the office of the Vice President of the United States,” said the Vice President in the video. “I cannot thank you enough and you always bring such joy and pride to me as a daughter of Oakland.”

But the newly inaugurated Vice President is not the only person who was ready to represent Oakland, as another town native and Dubs forward Juan Toscano-Anderson was ready to wear his hometown across his chest as the team got set to debut the jersey Wednesday night.

"People who played basketball in Oakland always dreamed of playing for the Warriors."



Warriors x Oaklandish

Once Vice President Harris got her jersey, it was time for the squad to get theirs.

And what’s a nice looking jersey without a court and the ambience to match? Chase Center was decked out in the Oakland Forever theme for Wednesday’s game.

Stage is set for the debut of the Oakland Forever court tonight

As the Warriors have done all regular season, fans have been welcome to be a part of home games as part of the Dub Hub, a virtual experience with exclusive views of the player tunnel, virtual interaction with other Warriors fans, and customizable signs to cheer for the Dubs during the game. You never know who you’ll meet!

we've got some VIPs hanging out in the Dub Hub tonight



who can you spot?

And the Warriors capped the exciting day off with a 121-99 win over visiting Western Conference rival San Antonio Spurs.